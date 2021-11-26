Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will stop Christmas with Jennifer Garner | Famous

After being separated for 17 years, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They became a couple again in mid-2021 and, although the return began as a rumor, the actors confirmed it by appearing together at different public events so far this year.

JLo and Affleck had a public romance between 2002 and 2004, after meeting on the set of a movie. As today, their relationship became media coverage from beginning to end.

In mid-2004, Ben Affleck began dating the actress. Jennifer garner and they were married in 2005. Affleck and Garner were together until 2015 and had 3 children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

During the same time as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s marriage, Jennifer Lopez was married to the singer. Marc Anthony, with whom he had twins Maximilian and Emme.

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together, sources close to the couple have reported that their children became close. For that reason, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner will get together to spend Christmas with everyone’s children.

“If children can get along, why can’t parents? I doubt you’ll ever see Jennifer in a JLo music video or hanging out together at a Versace fashion show. Like the chances of JLo baking cookies with Jennifer before going to book club together is highly unlikely. It may sound strange to spend the holidays with your ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but Jennifer doesn’t care what other people think, ”a source close to Garner told OK!

According to the person close to Jennifer Garner, the protagonist of ‘If I Had 30’ approached the couple to find “a point in common” and not have conflicts for the children.

“When you have kids with an ex and that person starts dating again, the three of them are linked whether you like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure she had a relationship with JLo, nothing more, so things wouldn’t be awkward for her kids. “explained someone close to Radar.

Garner, Lopez, and Affleck also met up with costumed children on Halloween to trick or treating. In September 2021, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were planning to spend the end of the year festivities together; however, it is not yet clear where they will celebrate.