Jennifer Lawrence confesses she took drugs in ‘Don’t Look Up’

The Dec. 24 the film will be released on the big screen ‘Don’t look up‘. This production, directed by Adam McKay, will feature a cast of actors that includes some names of the most recognized performers on the international art scene, such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence.

If the director has already advanced some details, such as a scene from 16 minutes long improvised by the actors, now the actress of ‘The Hunger Games‘has aroused controversy with one of his last statements for the American edition of Vanity Fair magazine, revolutionizing all his fans. Lawrence He has confessed that he used marijuana to record one of his scenes and thus manage to get fully into the script to blend in with his character, since he was under the influence of drugs.

Tommaso boddiGetty Images

It is a scene from a monologue of the actress for which smoked marijuana. She herself wanted to point out that at that time still I was not pregnant and that he only did it to convey to the viewer the essence of his character. He also said that during the recording of that scene the rest of the film’s colleagues made fun of and laughed at her for the state she was in.

Lawrence, furthermore, it appears in the production credits before Leonardo Dicaprio, has also confessed that she charged 22.2 million euros for making that film, while the actor received 26.65 million euros. A decision that she herself has declared to understand since “Leonardo Dicaprio attracts more at the box office “, but has also confessed:” I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement, but what I have seen, and I am sure that other women in their workplace have seen it too, is that it is extremely uncomfortable ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what exactly it is. “

The movie, which we can see on the day of Good night, is about two graduates in Astronomy that predict that a meteorite will fall on the Land and that they must warn society of the danger that is approaching the planet through the media. This production promises to sweep the box office since the list of actors is one of the most coveted of the year, but the debate on the gender pay inequality It is once again on the table.

