Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio’s requirements for Netflix

Netflix continues to work on the film “Dont look up“, which has generated great expectations since it has the presence of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio.

Although the latest news regarding the filming of the film has to do with a small explosion on the set that, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, in the last hours the project director – Adam McKay – revealed some details about the main actress.

“I think he’s amazing and I love his job, but I thought there was no way I would do this because if I could only work with Martin Scorsese, I would only work with Martin Scorsese.“, he told on the podcast” Happy Sad Confused “from Mtv, referring to the main requirement of Lawrence when it comes to agreeing to be part of a movie: you have to have a good director.

“Turns out he loved the script. Let’s go and get over it. It was a four to five month process where we just brainstormed. We took a break from quarantine, and lo and behold, once we found out a theoretically safe way to shoot this movie.“, sum McKay.

See also: The Weeknd and Ariana Grande together are trending

“Don’t Look Up” tells the life of two astronomers who travel the country to warn the population of a comet that they will destroy the planet and they must deal with a series of hilarious situations.

See also: Zac Efron disfigured his face