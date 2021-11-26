Jennifer Aniston without makeup empowers us and proves we all have bad days

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most successful and admired celebrities, not only for his talent, but also for his beauty and simplicity.

And is that the actress has a Great style, and is a benchmark of elegance, but is never afraid of show yourself to the natural.

For her, Going without makeup is normal, and you don’t have a complexion about showing off your wrinkles, because it is something that, although it is concealed, cannot be avoided and she has learned to love them.

Like few celebrities, the protagonist of Friends constantly post photos and videos in which she is shown in nature, with homemade looks, showing that she is a woman like everyone else.

However, he recently transformed into his character from Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

Photos of Jennifer Aniston without makeup that fans love

The famous surprised in the end of series with his character when appearing in a emotional scene in which he went to the shower to have a mental escape.

In the scene we see a Jennifer without makeup, unkempt, with wet hair, showing that sometimes we feel vulnerable and it is okay.

Although it was a character, the actress made us feel identified, because many times we live days like this in which we feel devastated, and we need a break.

In those days We are not interested in getting ready, besides at home, we all tend to be natural and this is what Jennifer wanted to reflect.

“I love this woman, she is so real”, “what an inspiring scene”, “I loved this performance”, “even so she looks beautiful”, and “you are a queen”, were some of the comments on networks.

On different occasions we have seen Jennifer without makeup, exercising, or preparing a smoothie at home, showing that natural beauty empowers.