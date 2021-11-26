Jennifer Aniston, ready to finally have a relationship

In 2018, after almost three years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux separated. Now, three years later, The actress has revealed that she feels ready to finally have a relationship.

During the Monday, September 27 episode of the podcast ‘Lunch with Bruce’ On SiriusXM, the actress noted that “there hasn’t been time” to go on a lot of dates, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but claimed that it is ready to share with someone else.

“No one of importance has reached my radar yet, but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share [con otra persona]. I didn’t want to do it for a long time. I really loved being my own woman without being part of a couple. I’ve been part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time. “, he expressed.

Jennifer clarified that while she is open to finding love, when the time comes to do so, she does not want to use a dating app. “Neither Tinders nor Stripes, please. I’m an old school girl.”he joked.

Jennifer Aniston reveals what she’s looking for in a partner

The star of ‘The Morning Show’ noted that having strong “chemistry” is a key factor in any relationship.

“[Un primer beso] it is quite important. That, and also the ease with which the conversation flows for the first time. That is a good indicator. Confidence, but not arrogance. Humor, please, I beg of you “, Aniston determined.

He also mentioned that look for someone who is generous and kind to people, as well as a person who leads a healthy lifestyle.

“Fitness is important and it’s not just about how you look. I want to be around for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80”he explained.

Jennifer Aniston and her relationships

The actress was married to Brad Pitt from July 2000 to October 2005. Although many fans are hoping that the two will get back into their relationship, various sources have pointed out that there is nothing romantic between them.

In addition to her relationship with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux, In August of this year, rumors surfaced that Jennifer and David Schwimmer, her partner on Friends, were in a relationship. However, the actor’s agent categorically denied that there was a sentimental relationship between the two. Shortly after, the representative of the actress also clarified the matter.