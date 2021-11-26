James Rodríguez’s daughter makes her film debut

Nothing better than spending Thanksgiving with the family, and what better if there are great premieres in Turn on tv, like the animated movie Koati, which is available on the streaming platform from November 25. In this production great Latin figures participate in dubbing, such as Sofia vergara, Adriana barraza, Joe manganiello, Eduardo Franco, Evaluna Montaner, Sebastian Villalobos, Daniel Sosa, Juan Carlos Tinoco, Karol G, The ghetto, Street and Poche, Luis Carreño, Regina Carrot and more!

Within this great cast, we also find Salomé Rodríguez, daughter of soccer player James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina. With this participation, ‘Salo’ makes his film debut at only eight years old, leaving the door open for him to pursue a career in the entertainment world later on. In an interview with HELLO! USES, the little girl spoke about this experience in which she gave her voice to the character of Baby Salo, a tender little bird that will live all kinds of adventures within Koati.

© Enrique Tubio Daniela Ospina and Salomé Rodríguez at the premiere of Koati. The film opened in theaters on October 15.