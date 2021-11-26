It’s worth it? Pros and cons of buying an air fryer

In recent years it has gained ground a new appliance which sounds quite promising, the air fryer. There is even a joke among young people, who point out that currently “millennials only think about buying an air fryer”, because it meets one of the most sought after and important characteristics in modern times, get delicious food without health risks.

It’s true? The maximum promise of a air fryer is that you can just fry various foods, vegetables and animals, with only five percent fat. Indeed, you no longer have to make a hot oil broth to have french fries, wings, crispy vegetables or even a turkey! Because the air circulation system inside the fryer achieves an almost identical result to frying food in oil.

However, like everything in life, “not everything is honey on flakes” and if you have asked yourself “what are the fine print?” or the disadvantages of buying an appliance like this, in this article We tell you about the main pros and cons of buying an air fryerIt will be up to you to put on a scale and decide if you really need it and it will be enough for the objectives you have with it.

Pros and cons of buying an air fryer

Pros

They work with 99.5% oil, so you can get healthier “fried” foods due to their low fat content.

It can substitute for an oven in some recipes and you can even get cuts of meat without using oil.

It has other functions, since you can prepare some types of bread, pastries, gratin or toast.

Some use less energy than an electric oven or toaster, although this depends on the model.

They are easy to clean and it is difficult for grime to build up.

It reduces the cooking time of food, and they are also easy to use.

You can program the cooking time of a food and carry out other actions while the air fryer works.

Cons

It does not have the capacity for large quantities of food, since due to its size, little food can be prepared to give the hot air a chance to act.

The flavor of food is not what we are used to perceiving, since it can reduce the moisture or juiciness of food a little when it is fried with air and not with fat.

They are not for industrial use, only for home use.

It consumes electrical energy, so the extra cost of electricity has to be taken into account and this varies from brand to brand.

Their prices may vary, but they are still high. These range from 1,400 pesos to almost 4,000 pesos, depending on their characteristics and brand.