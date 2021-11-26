It’s worth it? Pros and cons of buying an air fryer

In recent years it has gained ground a new appliance which sounds quite promising, the air fryer. There is even a joke among young people, who point out that currently “millennials only think about buying an air fryer”, because it meets one of the most sought after and important characteristics in modern times, get delicious food without health risks.

It’s true? The maximum promise of a air fryer is that you can just fry various foods, vegetables and animals, with only five percent fat. Indeed, you no longer have to make a hot oil broth to have french fries, wings, crispy vegetables or even a turkey! Because the air circulation system inside the fryer achieves an almost identical result to frying food in oil.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker