Italy and Portugal, only one can be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Italy and Portugal will fight for one of UEFA’s remaining places for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so the possibility of seeing a World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo or without the current European champion is a reality.

This Friday the UEFA playoffs draw was held to qualify for Qatar 2022, and both Italy and Portugal They were in the same group, so if they pass their semifinal games, they will collide with each other for one of the three tickets that remain for the confederation to be in the World Cup.

Italy or Portugal do not go to the World Cup Caption FIFA TV

The Italian team will face North Macedonia and Portugal against Turkey in the semifinals of the play-off, which will be played on March 24, according to the draw carried out this Friday by the FIFA to decide the last three European teams.

If both overcome this confrontation, they will have to meet in the final on the 29th to be played in Portugal.

– Semi-final draw (March 24)

1. Scotland-Ukraine

2. Wales-Austria

3. Russia-Poland

4. Sweden-Czech Republic

5. Italy-North Macedonia

6. Portugal-Turkey

– Final draw (March 29)

winner 2 (Wales-Austria) – winner 1 (Scotland-Ukraine)

winner 3 (Russia-Poland) – winner 4 (Sweden-Czech Republic)

winner 6 (Portugal-Turkey) – winner 5 (Italy-Macedonia)

After the qualifying phase they ensured their presence in Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands, representing the UEFA.

The host team, together with Brazil and ArgentinaThey have also guaranteed their participation in the competition, which will be played from November 21 to December 18 next year.