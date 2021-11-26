It is not another list of unmissable Amazon offers, it is THE LIST

The ultimate list of the best of the best from Amazon for Black Friday. Photo: Getty Images.

If you’re dizzy or dizzy looking at deals and discounts all over the place on Black Friday, now is the time to relax and let them make it easy for you. Yahoo en Español has done the work for you and has selected the Amazon.com promotions that we consider the best for price and for the opportunity they represent in products where it is difficult to find discounts.

All you have to do is point, click and wait for the box-shaped dose of excitement to arrive on your doorstep.

TCL 55 “Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. Photo: amazon.com

When big, beautiful televisions go on sale, we are all ears (and eyes). There is nothing like watching your favorite movies and series on a big screen: we are talking about 55 inches. Right now, you can get this 55-inch TCL series 4K Class 4 smart TV for just $ 380 on Amazon, that’s almost a 40% discount.

This 4K TV has a large 55-inch 4K LED screen with Ultra HD resolution. There’s Roku built-in, so you’ll have access to over 500,000 TV episodes and movies from all the big hitters: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Prime Video. And of course, there are plenty of ports for connecting a Blu-ray player, video game console, and sound bar for deeper, richer audio.

US $ 380 US $ 600 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If you’ve been waiting for one of those rare Apple AirPods Pro sales, we have good news: you won’t have to wait any longer! Right now they cost $ 159 on Amazon. You can buy them without fear of being wrong: more than 201,000 reviews have given them an impeccable rating.

These new headphones offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with virtually all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac, and more.

The Apple AirPods Pro are also a revelation when it comes to battery life: 5.5 hours compared to 3.5 hours for the previous model. And you can put them in the included wireless charging case to recharge them and get an extra 24 hours of power.

US $ 159 US $ 249 at Amazon

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WHCH710N. Photo: amazon.com

With an original price of $ 180, These wireless headphones offer the crisp and clear audio what you would expect from a brand like Sony.

Sony’s “Dual Noise Sensor Technology” blocks out almost all background and ambient noise. Forget about the noise of the air conditioning or the washing machine; it will only be you with your music. It’s a holiday gift that will pleasantly surprise anyone (and they’ll think you spent a fortune).

US $ 180 US $ 78 at Amazon

SAMSUNG HW-S50A 3.0ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (2021). Photo: amazon.com

Using a sound bar can exponentially improve the audio quality of a television with a surprisingly low investment. This Samsung soundbar is proof positive of that. New for 2021, it includes immersive Dolby Atmos, a surround sound technology that allows you to interpret sound in 3D. The result is incredible.

This breakthrough in sound technology was announced by Samsung very recently, so as far as gifts go, a soundbar like this is your best bet to impress the audiophile or the first user on your list. “It produces a clear, enveloping, wide and highly detailed sound,” as one fan put it.

It’s also a great opportunity to save 41% for Black Friday.

US $ 148 US $ 250 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 + (3550) Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3 +. Photo: amazon.com.mz

With the strongest suction of any iRobot (10 times the power of the 600 series), this super smart robot cleans brilliantly and then empties into its charging station. Just schedule it to do its work on a regular schedule. It learns your house with a mapping system and it takes care of all the space.

Bonus: if you spill something and need to be picked up, you can tap an app (or use Alexa) to tell your iRobot where to clean up. This robovac is the closest thing to Jetsons we’ve seen so far. And with $ 200 off for Black Friday, it should be yours.

US $ 399 US $ 600 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick They are one of the best-selling products throughout the year on Amazon. They are extremely practical and inexpensive solutions that offer a host of smart features.

The options of the Amazon Fire Stick are quite extensive, since we can enjoy all kinds of compatible applications such as the official Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Hulu, install games and enjoy Alexa services thanks to the microphone integrated in the control knob.

US $ 20 US $ 40 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8 Inch 32GB HD Screen. Photo: amazon.com

The Fire HD 8 is a great alternative to Apple’s iPad, thanks to its bright eight-inch HD display, compact size, and affordable price.

It has a sleek new look and speeds up to 30 percent faster than previous models. Everything is faster: the processor, charging (now there is a USB-C port) and 12 hours of battery life, two more than the last version.

US $ 46 US $ 90 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. Photo: amazon.com

If you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone), you can get your own wireless headphones that work just as well, or better.

For Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are on sale for $ 79, or 47% off, on Amazon. That’s the lowest price ever on these super popular headphones. How popular? More than 62,000 users have given them five-star ratings.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deliver clear sound and powerful bass for up to 11 hours per charge (plus an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case). That’s almost a full day of use! They’re also sweat and water resistant, so you can wear them during a workout without missing a beat.

US $ 79 US $ 150 at Amazon

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner. Photo: amazon.com

Cordless vacuum cleaners can be very convenient, but many times they don’t have the power to do their job well. This has a 106 W motor and a cable of almost 5 m to reach almost every corner between the seats and that nothing falls from the sides. And the stiff brush lets you intensively clean stubborn dirt.

Includes three different attachments, including a pet hair brush. And this that follows generates a lot of satisfaction: the container where the dirt is stored is transparent, so you can see all the debris that enters the device. AHA.

US $ 21 US $ 41 at Amazon

Ring alarm set with 5 pieces. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Protect your Black Friday investments and all future purchases with this popular home security system from Ring. Installing a professional home security system used to cost dearly, but that has changed. With this Ring Smart Alarm Kit you can keep your home safe and sound for just $ 120 – it’s 40% off for Black Friday.

The Ring Alarm Kit includes a base station to connect to your cell phone, a motion detector for indoor and outdoor use, a range extender to extend the range of your Wi-Fi network, a keypad to arm and disarm the system, and a contact sensor for windows and doors. And you control it all on your smartphone using the Ring app.

US $ 120 US $ 200 at Amazon

