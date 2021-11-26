Infinite ‘new sci-fi movie by Mark Wahlberg to premiere on Paramount +

‘Infinite’ the new science fiction film by Mark Wahlberg was planned to be seen in theaters, however many of the productions were affected by the pandemic and this time it was Mark’s turn and the team has decided that it will be released via streaming by paramount +.

Following its US debut, Paramount + ViacomCBS premium subscription streaming service announced today that the film INFINITE by Paramount Pictures will be available on the platform for Canada, Latin America, the Nordic countries and Australia on August 11. INFINITE is currently the platform’s most viewed film to date in the US.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, INFINITE is an action and science fiction film that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and past life skills to secure the future. Along with Wahlberg, INFINITE stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

INFINITE Synopsis

Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) is haunted every day by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought out by a secret group calling themselves “The Infinites”, who reveal that his memories may be real, but are from multiple past lives. “The Infinites” take Evan to his extraordinary world, where a gifted few have the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with The Infinite to unlock the answers that inhabit his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of his own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop. what he sees as the cursed and endless cycle of reincarnation.

“With the international debut of INFINITE on Paramount + In Australia, Canada, the Nordic countries and Latin America, we are laying the groundwork for premium content to be launched globally wherever we have our premium streaming service available Paramount +. And we are just beginning ”. Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, INFINITE is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a film story by Todd Stein, written by Ian Shorr and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, of D Eric Maikranz. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Paramount + is currently available in Canada, Latin America, the Nordic countries, and the US, and will launch in Australia on August 11. By the end of 2021, ViacomCBS will offer Paramount + in 25 markets, and will continue to expand its presence to 45 markets by the end of 2022.