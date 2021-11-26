In China, 11-month-old baby is a star of “snowboarding” – Uno TV

He still doesn’t know how to walk but he is already descending gently on the ice slopes. At only 11 months old, Wang Yuji, a baby, with her table of snowboard, has caused a sensation in China, in the place that will host the next Winter Olympics in Beijing.

A little over two months after the start of Winter Olympic Games (to be held in China from February 4 to 20, 2022), Wang yuji, has been captured wrapped in several layers of clothing preparing to launch on a slope, under the tender gaze of her parents.

Unlike many beginners who struggle to keep their balance, the little one shows disconcerting confidence to many babies her age in China.

“We put some boots on him and we realized that he was still standing. Then we took her to a small slope and we saw her slide with the board ”. Fan Xueyin, mother of Wang Yuji

Yuji discovered the snow at the beginning of November, during a family vacation and since then accompanied by her parents, she joins other older fans every morning on the slopes of the Thaiwoo ski resort in Chongli Zhangjiaku, China, one of the host cities of the next Olympic Games.

Located about 150 kilometers northwest of the capital of China, the site will host cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski jumping, freestyle skiing and snow surfing events. Yuji She is still too small to control her speed and direction, so her parents follow her closely, running to her side and yelling at her:

“You’re doing it right!”. Wang Yuji’s parents

With the Olympic Games In the spotlight, China strongly promoted winter sports. Ski resorts multiplied and millions of Chinese, eager for leisure, began to wear skis and surfboards on snow.

The father of Yuji, Wang ShuEncouraged by his daughter’s talent, he says he wants to be an instructor to help her progress when she is older, because when Yuji he does not slide on his board, he walks on all fours in fresh snow and tries to take his first steps.

The videos of Wang yuji They have been viewed tens of millions of times on Chinese social media, and the little prodigy inherited the nickname “Baby” from her huge number of online fans. At Thaiwoo, she is already recognized by some passersby, many of whom stop to take a photo with her.