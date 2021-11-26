In 2022, harsh penalties for not notifying the SAT about a change of tax residence

On November 12, the Executive Branch published the Tax Miscellany for 2022 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Among the changes is a modification to section II of article 9 of the Federal Tax Code (CFF) that establishes the following:

II. … Natural or legal persons who fail to prove their new tax residence, or by proving it, will not lose the status of residents in Mexico, the change of residence is to a country or territory where their income is subject to a preferential tax regime in the terms of Title VI, Chapter I of the Income Tax Law. The provisions of this paragraph shall apply in the fiscal year in which the notice referred to in the last paragraph of this article is presented and during the following five fiscal years. The provisions of the preceding paragraph shall not apply when the country in which the new tax residence is accredited has a comprehensive tax information exchange agreement with Mexico and, additionally, an international treaty that enables mutual administrative assistance in the notification, collection and collection of contributions. Individuals or legal entities that cease to be residents in Mexico in accordance with this Code, must submit a notice to the tax authorities, at the latest within the 15 days immediately prior to the one in which the change of tax residence occurs. When individuals or legal entities fail to present said notice, they will not lose their status as residents in Mexico.

Non-proportional measure

For some experts, the consequences may not be proportional. With the change, tax residents who do not notify the SAT of their new tax residence abroad will continue to be considered as Mexican residents. Thus, taxpayers would have to continue paying taxes in the country.

During his participation in the forum “The present and future fiscal of Mexico. Challenges and prospects of the 2022 tax reform ”of Coparmex, Christian Natera, managing partner of the Natera Consultores firm, said that the consequence is very serious for a formal offense.

As pointed out IDC Online, if the change is made to a preferential tax regime, they will continue to be considered as Mexican residents. In addition, they will remain so for the next five fiscal years. The notice must be submitted within 15 days.

With information from IDC Online and Reform

https://www.reforma.com/ven-dura-sancion-fiscal-ante-cambio-de-residencia/ar2303439

https://idconline.mx/fiscal-contable/2021/09/13/paquete-economico-2022-y-sus-propuestas-de-reforma-al-cff

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Where can I consult and pay traffic fines in CDMX?

Subscribe to El Fiscoanalista (news and jurisprudence in tax and labor matters) and to our YouTube channel.



Express your opinion







We have not been able to validate your subscription.



Your subscription has been made.





