“I’m up to sh * t”: Faitelson exploded against América and Santiago Solari

David Faitelson criticized the way Santiago Solari’s team played against the UNAM Pumas in the A2021 quarterfinals (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Reuters)

In the quarter finals of the Liga MX, the Eagles of America and the Pumas de la UNAM tied no goals in the University Olympic Stadium. Both teams could not move the nets and everything will be decided in the second leg on the day Saturday, November 27 at 7:00 p.m. For some, the ways you have to play the set of Coapa To advance to the semifinals they matter, a lot.

The controversy occurred when David Faitelson criticized the system that the Argentine strategist used in the first ninety minutes that will decide the first semifinalist: “I’m up to ‘the f * ck’ of those who say that `The end justifies the means’ or that it’s about ‘playing smart’. Soccer is a show. People go to the stadium and turn on the television for fun and excitement. What we saw last night was a mess”He wrote on his Twitter account.

Santiago Solari he played with a line of four at the back, five midfielders and only one attacker, this was announced by Francisco Kikin Fonseca, former soccer player and narrator in the match. The Nido box lineup started with Guillermo Ochoa at the door. In the defensive rear he stood Jorge Sanchez and Salvador Reyes for the bands; while in the central Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastián Cáceres guarded their area.

Pumas and América drew goalless in the first leg quarterfinals of Grita México 2021 (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Until that moment everything was normal, but the South American helmsman decided to do without the game of Roger Martínez and Sebastián Córdova. Those who lined up were: Miguel Layún and Mauro Laínez for the bands. In the middle of the field Richard Sánchez, Fernando Madrigal and Álvaro Fidalgo They reserved security in the middle of the field. In the attack only Federico Viñas he was on the lookout for a counterattack.

In this way, the fans of the 13 times league champion She left the university building annoyed and primarily pointed to Solari. For his part, Faitelson said that América played like a small team: “Solari and América may end up being champions, but the style of play that has permeated the club is far from its history and category …America played last night at the Olympic University as a “small team””.

The statistics indicate a wide margin of advantage for the Felines. According to the portal of the MX League, the Pumas shot at goal eight times, while the Eagles two. The shots to the goalkeeper culminated in four for the locals and one for the visitors. Ball possession closed in 56% and 44%, respectively.

America will seek to advance to the semifinal of the Apertura 2021 after drawing zero in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



Guillermo Ochoa, the Azulcremas goalkeeper answered at the end of the game about the way he and his teammates played: “It was a difficult game. Pumas had been doing things well. With a lot of order and head we got the 0 to 0. We had to learn from the last league. Experiences for that are. Now in the league we didn’t have to change our style, the one that has given us results”.

Remember that for this tournament, the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, the away goal criterion was eliminated in the league. For some, the system prioritized teams that did not score as many points as those at the top. Since, a set that remained in eighth place he could not win and advance, given that if in the first game they tied at zero and in the second round by ones, he would access the next round.

