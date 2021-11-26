‘I’m already leaving boxing, but you are the one who continues in the line’

Eddy reynoso revealed details of what was said Canelo Álvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr. after the fight they held in 2013 where the Mexican fighter recorded the first and only defeat of his career.

The Canelo Team coach assured that The Money He highlighted the qualities of his pupil, in addition to ensuring that he would be his successor as the best Libra for Libra.

“After he won that fight, after the press conference Mayweather told him: ‘I’m leaving boxing, you are the one who continues in the line’ and yes it came out. He has always supported him, he expresses himself well of Saúl and if he has advanced it is because he has matured in his boxing, he learned more, he had important fights. Mayweather was not wrong, “revealed Reynoso.

Canelo Álvarez will face Ilunga Makabu in his next fight, but Eddy Reynoso acknowledged that he would like a fight in Mexican territory against Gennady Golovkin.

“I would like a fight with Golovkin in Guadalajara or Mexico City, that is the fight I would like in the country, the trilogy. Hopefully the fight will take place, he will fight in December and from the result we will see what can be done.

