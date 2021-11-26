“I was so dedicated to acting that I thought I wouldn’t have a family.”

About his family to the memories of Paul Walker. We chatted with Vin Diesel about his career and ‘Fast and Furious 9’

No less than 20 years have passed since Paul walker imagined a movie dream, mixing the car racing of ‘Days of Thunder’ (without Tom Cruise). With the idea of ​​the FBI infiltrated in the ‘Donnie Brasco’ mafia (without Al Pacino neither Johnny Depp) and certain ingredients of the criminal style of ‘Point Break’ (without Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves). With Vin Diesel they formed the perfect duo of a story that actually took the life of Paul Walker himself, when that dream of racing in a car turned into a nightmare of a crash at 100 miles per hour, right in the middle of the filming of ‘Fast & Furious 7’.

But the show had to go on and by the eighth episode, they had already grossed $ 5 billion, thanks to the added fame of Charlize Theron, besides the stars Dwayne johnson and Jason Stabtham who today have their own ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ series.





And although the pandemic delayed the premiere of the ninth chapter of ‘F9’ that had been scheduled for May 2020, not even the damn covid could prevent fans from returning to a movie theater very fast and furious.

– Did you get ‘furious’ when you found out that F9 was not going to be able to release as ‘fast’ as you thought?

Vin Diesel: And … We were supposed to release last year and we had to backtrack, just like the rest of the world. But the anticipation of the people… just knowing that fans will be able to enjoy a movie theater again, let’s say it was worth the wait.

– What moment do you remember most fondly today, in the 20 years of ‘Fast and Furious’?

YOU: I will never forget to be in an airport Mexico. The movie (Fast and Furious) had not released yet. Maybe it was … April 2001. With Paul (Walker) we were sitting on the floor, ready to board the flight home. We had traveled for some MTV. I remember Paul coming up to me to say “absorb all this.” And I asked him “what?”, He said “absorb how people pass over us, almost kicking our luggage, without paying any attention to us”. I asked “why?” And he said “because after this movie comes out, our anonymity is also going to go away.” It is the best way to show the style of travel that we were about to experience.

– Any other memories?

YOU: It’s ironic, because people always ask me about the best memories and my memories are those that everyone saw in the cinema, because everything that happened behind the scenes always contributed to the filming.

– And the bitterest memory?

YOU: Of course, the worst thing was losing a brother like Paul Walker, in the middle of filming. I felt that a brother had been taken from my life, from this planet. I do not know if one day I will be able to articulate it. But it is the clearest evidence of the worst tragedy of my life.

Without Dwayne Johnson, the new ‘F9’ story adds another guest star with muscles and a fairly similar wrestling fame, with John Cena in the role of Vin Diesel’s brother, returning to the beginning of the story, with the reason for the death of the father and the same blood that runs through the veins, as fast and furious as the saga.

– Did John Cena come to replace Dwayne Johnson’s muscles?

YOU: (Laughs) We were very lucky to get John Cena. As everyone knows, I am quite multicultural and not just anyone can pass for my brother. So we consider the whole world (Laughter). But I remember very well the moment when we saw John Cena, when he asked me if I would like him to think as such as the character, before starting to film. And that same day, if you look at my Instagram account, I wrote “Thank You Jacob”, because that day I felt that my anxiety to find the right person to play my brother had ended.

– And behind the camera, how are they getting along?

VD: To feel comfortable, with John Cena, we had to spend several weekends together, as a family, with him playing football with my son or playing Mozart on the piano with my daughter. All of this helped us feel comfortable enough to be in the place where our characters were also, in the movies.

– As in the cinema, family is so important for the stories of ‘Fast and Furious’ to what extent did it influence your personal life, the family aspect of your wife’s Latin blood? Paloma jimenez and your three children?

YOU: Much more than you imagine, much more than I can describe in words, much more than I have been able to realize. I started this series (of ‘Fast and Furious’) with very little confidence that I could start my own family. I was so dedicated to the difficult task of acting that I thought I was not going to be able to raise my own family. And my character is not too far from that reality.

