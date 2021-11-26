“I hope your son dies in a traffic accident”: reveal the words that provoked the ire of LeBron James during an NBA game

During an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Wednesday, a couple of fans made a series of offensive comments that provoked the ire of LeBron James, according to several people who were sitting nearby, reports the Marca newspaper.



The events occurred when there were just over two minutes to finish the extension. Suddenly, the basketball player grabbed one of the referees by the arm and led him to the place where the pair of spectators was, at whom he pointed angrily with his index finger several times.

The situation caused boos from the public at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Soon after, security personnel forced the two young men to get up and leave the compound. The images showed how the girl, by way of derision, pouted and rubbed fake tears, while her companion laughed.

According to the version of several attendees, the boy yelled at James that he wished he caught covid-19, just before spitting in his glass. For her part, the young woman began to insult Bronny, the basketball player’s son. “Hopefully your son dies in a car accident tomorrow,” the woman said, according to witnesses.

“There is a difference between supporting your team and crossing a line with gestures and words, things that I would not say to a fan and that they should not say to a player,” said the Lakers star at the subsequent press conference. to the match, which ended up beating the purple and gold team 116-124.

Lebron James returned to play after serving a suspension match for having given a strong hit holding an opponent’s hand to the face, leaving his face bloody, during a game against the Detroit Pistons.

It is not the first that James has been involved in an incident of this type. In February, she argued with a pair of spectators and, according to the woman, the player called her a “bitch.” After the accident, they and two other people were expelled from the pavilion.

