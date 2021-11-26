«I grew up with Sex and the City. The great movies and fashion series have traced my path… », Euge Lemos tells about Frow, the first series for Instagram Glamorama

‘It has Hollywood influence. There are moments that will make you remember The Devil Wears Fashion, there will be moments that will remind you of Emily in Paris. ‘Dominga’ is pretty clumsy. There is something about Ugly Betty ”, says Euge Lemos, manager, executive producer and protagonist of Frow, the first series for Instagram, in vertical format.

The two chapters premiered on Euge Lemos’ account on that social network add up to more than 290 thousand visits.

Frow centers on a fashion magazine run by a Mery Streep-type woman from The Devil Wears Fashion and played with charisma by Katty Kowaleczko.

Lemos is “Dominga”, the young woman trying to make her way. The role is influenced by Anne Hathaway in the aforementioned film, Ugly Betty and Emily in Paris.

The cast is completed by a series of young people, all with their own look of influencers and tiktokers, because the story revolves around this world of social networks. Frow, in addition, is a kind of content laboratory for the sponsors of the production to appear in the script.

The bill, image and soundtrack, especially the look inspired by all the references mentioned, are up to par.

Euge Lemos addressed the different aspects of Frow! with this site. These were his words:

“This is a 100% proposal for social networks”

«At least in South America it is the first time that something of quality has been done, because it has serial quality, not even a teleserie, clearly for Instagram and recorded in vertical format, which brought its complexity to the audiovisual level, because the camera is used vertically and not horizontally.

“At the level of art, of the layout, and the design of the space, it is a different concept. For the director, Iñaki Velásquez, it is too. Everything about the first frames, the frames, is totally vertical. It’s a third of what you normally see on TV. But it is 100% dedicated to networks.

“I am the executive producer. And it has been very profitable for us, because it is a 360 degree where we, with the brands, have what the series is, the artistic paw. Then we have reels, stories, two Instagrams, mine and Frow’s, with a format that has been very good and marketing. I think this format is here to stay.

“Hollywood influence”

“The project has Hollywood influence. But a little of everything. There are moments that will make you remember The Devil Wears Fashion, there will be moments that will remind you of Emily in Paris. ‘Dominga’ is pretty clumsy. There’s something about Ugly Betty.

“It has a little bit of all the influences of any fashionista. As a girl I grew up with all those influences, with Sex and the City. The great movies and fashion series have traced my path.

“The plot talks about the new era of TikTokers, how it works, what their payments are like, their arrangements, what the managers are like, the new digital era, of the magazines that go digital, and the advertising that goes digital . It is something that people wonder. ‘How is? How does it work?’. A totally contemporary problem and questioning.

“I feel like a Creole Annie Hathaway. But ‘Dominga’ is much more innocent. In addition, he has a scar, where later we will find out what happened to that scar.

«Influencers» / «Tiktokers»

«We will touch on issues such as the abuse of power at work, deception and blackmail in the environment, the labor issue with underage children, discrimination, bulimia nervosa, abusive parents.

“We talk about the world of influencers, but we emphasize TikTokers. The generation of influencers like me, we are from a generation over 28, we belong to a generation that has a work culture, a lot of experience at work.

“In my case, as an influencer, what I did was clearly become a social media entrepreneur, because I am the executive producer of all my projects and of Frow. I market, I do the creative idea, I function as an agency. My Instagram is my own channel, it is my magazine, it is my editorial.

“But there is a big difference from my generation to TikTokers, who are under 20 years old. Even in this there is difference and an underworld and sub-mathematics that are very interesting.