How much money does Rihanna have? Forbes ranks her as the richest woman in the music industry

Today’s magazine Forbes, one of the largest specialized magazines in the world of numbers as well as business and finance announced that the singer, businesswoman, fashion designer, actress, dancer Rihanna is currently positioned as the richest woman in the world, even beating stars in the middle. That is why in Sonic, we want to tell you all about Rihanna and the large amount it is worth.

Rihanna, singer and businesswoman

Let us remember that the pop singer Rihanna She has become one of the most important women in recent years and that is why she is positioned as the richest woman in the world since she has earned it thanks to her innate talent. Without a doubt, the fame and affection that he has earned Rihanna It is of course thanks to his musical contributions that, in addition, are a success, as are ‘Umbrella’, ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Desperado’ and that you surely keep in a Playlist.

Related news

However, not all the fortune she has built over the years has been thanks to music, as she is also a wonderful businesswoman and entrepreneur. Its main income comes from Fenty Beauty her line of cosmetics that she created in 2017.

The singer has her own lingerie line Savage x Fenty, which has increased its value in a colossal way, in addition to winning the love of many women since Rihanna implemented different sizes as well as skin colors. Also within the empire of Rihanna He also had a clothing line that in February of this year did not continue the project to focus on what is Savage x Fenty and products dedicated to skin care with the name of Fenty Skin.

Related news

Definitely, Rihanna she is one of the most inspiring women of the moment.

How much is Rihanna’s fortune currently worth?

Magazine Forbes announced today that the Barbadian singer Rihanna, currently worth $ 1.7 trillion, for which she has become one of the richest female musician in the world. Even second only to journalist and television host Oprah Winfrey at a value of $ 2.7 billion.

Will there be a Rihanna return to the stage?

The truth is that in recent months the singer has been seen with her current partner, A $ AP Rocky, creating a video clip but to date it is not really known if it was a video clip of a project together. So the singer has only given rumors about a possible return to the stage. His last musical participation was in 2016 with his album Anti and his last collaboration was on the song ‘BELIEVE IT’ with PARTYNEXTDOOR last year.

We like you adore Rihanna and we believe that she deserves this achievement, she is undoubtedly a great inspiration for many entrepreneurial women and that we undoubtedly love. Do not forget to follow us on our social networks as Sonica.mx to see more trends, curiosities and more.