High triglycerides: Reduce them with this aloe vera juice and improve your health

Have elevated levels of triglycerides can represent a risk to people’s health, a situation that increases due to bad habits food, a high-fat diet, little physical activity, stress and a sedentary life, among other factors. This can lead a person to have disturbances in the functioning of the organism or it can even trigger really dangerous diseases that affect organs such as the heart or the liver,

According to a study made known by the World Health Organization (WHO), the problems cholesterol high can become diseases cardiovascular; these diseases claim the lives of more than 17 million people each year around the world. It should be noted that triglycerides They are fat molecules that are present in the blood, as well as in those foods rich in sugars, fats, also the high consumption of alcoholic beverages can cause its increase.

If the consumption of calories is greater than what a person burns in his daily activity, it can raise the levels of triglycerides, this is medically known as hypertriglyceridaemia, and although sometimes people often confuse triglyceride levels with the cholesterol, are very different conditions since the former store the unused calories and provide Energy to the body, while the second is used to build cells and certain hormones. Therefore, we share with you a highly effective natural remedy that helps lower high triglycerides and acquire a better quality of life.

Aloe vera tea to reduce high triglyceride levels

In this context, among the treatments to combat this condition, it is suggested to change habits food, as well as in life routines; from avoiding certain food, even stop smoking, limit alcohol consumption, avoid consuming fats saturated, reduce sugar intake and make exercise, are some of the options to regulate the levels of this fat in the body.

In addition, an excellent option to reduce the levels of triglycerides It is the mixture of aloe vera with papaya; the aloe vera, helps facilitate digestion and relieves problems gastrointestinal such as constipation, reflux and gastritis. In addition, among other benefits, this plant It is anti-inflammatory and soothing, so it helps to reduce the pains present in the body.

While papaya is characterized by being a diuretic ingredient, which in addition to increasing the defenses body, helps to lose weight and control cholesterol and triglycerides. To prepare this effective juice you need half a papaya, half a liter of water and an aloe leaf, which contains the aloe vera. Once you have the ingredients, the process of preparationTo start you must soak the aloe from the night before, in order to eliminate the iodine.

Once this is done, the aloe vera must be removed from the aloe and save while you prepare the papaya. Next, the fruit must be removed from the seeds and cut into small squares and then liquefied all the ingredients in water. You can also add some type of sweetener, to suit the person. After at least a minute has passed, the preparation would have been completed, so you can enjoy this juice at any moment of the day.

