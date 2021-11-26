Health registers 4 thousand cases of COVID and a 12% reduction in trend

The Ministry of Health detected 4,128 recent cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative 3 million 876 thousand 391 people who have fallen ill from the virus, since the beginning of the epidemic.

However, the agency estimates that 21,863 (0.5%) are active cases due to symptoms in recent days.

In addition, it reported that the trend of COVID cases was reduced by 12%, between weeks 44 and 45 of the year.

According to the daily technical report, 263 more people died from the disease, so there are at least 293 thousand 449 officially recognized deaths.

On the advance of vaccination, Health reported the application of 221 thousand 510 doses this November 24, for a total of 131 million 601 thousand 135.

The doses applied correspond to 76 million 164 thousand 64 immunized people, 85% of the adult population in Mexico.

