Hayley Atwell, this is the off-road actress who accompanies Tom Cruise | People

Fans of superhero movies and the Marvel universe will not be indifferent to the name of Hayley Atwell. This 39-year-old actress, born in London, has put the body and voice of Peggy Carter, the great love of Captain America in the film saga. It is also recognized on television and in the theater. And in recent days, in addition, the image of Atwell, which debuted before the cameras as an image of an advertisement for Pringles potatoes, has occupied a good part of the pink press around the world. The reason? Accompanying 59-year-old Tom Cruise during the Wimbledon women’s final last weekend.

US actor Tom Cruise (R) and English actor Hayley Atwell (L) watch the women’s singles final on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP)

As you can see on his social networks, Atwell is a lover of books, nature and animals. In them, the actress appears swimming in a fjord in Norway, balancing on a tree branch and riding a horse. She also reveals some of her readings, many of them written by women and with a feminist focus such as Memories of my nonexistenceby Rebecca Solnit, and Three womenby Lisa Taddeo. In addition, in his accounts, he has openly shown his support for the LGTBI collective and his political preferences, supporting the democrat Kamala Harris in the last US elections: “A government of the people, by the people and for the people. Democracy on the move ”.

An off-road actress, Atwell has proven her worth in film, television and on stage. He made his big screen debut with a role in the movie Cassandra’s dream, by director Woody Allen, and was nominated for multiple awards for her performances on television series The Duchess and The pillars of the earth, among them, the Golden Globe for the best actress for the latter. His experience on stage has also given him the odd joy, such as being nominated for the Olivier Awards, considered the most prestigious awards in British theater. She has played Peggy Carter in the Captain America saga up to seven times and for months she has been filming the seventh sequel to the box office success with Tom Cruise. Mission Impossible, a job.

Last Saturday Atwell and Cruise arrived together and smiling at the All England Lawn Tennis Croquett Club, in London, to enjoy the final of the tennis tournament, which faced Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. He dressed in a blue suit and champagne tie, she in an ankle-length dress, red shoes to match the bag, and an ecru coat. Moments later, the actress posted a photo on her Instagram account with Cruise and fellow performer Pom Klementieff – partner of both in the new installment of Mission Impossible– in which an indecipherable “strawberries and cream” could be read.

Last December the British newspaper The Sun published that, according to a member of the production team of Mission Impossible 7, the couple had “hit it off from day one.” “The confinement, and all the difficulties that it entailed, brought them even closer and they have become quite inseparable,” said the source at the time, who also assured that the actress had been at Cruise’s house in London. The newspaper echoed the possible romance by illustrating the article with a photograph of Cruise and Atwell handcuffed, by script requirements, and holding hands during a moment during the filming of the feature film in Rome. A recording that has been interrupted twice by several cases of Covid-19 positives in the team, the last last June.

The pandemic put the actor in trouble after a recording came to light in which he was heard shouting at the members of the filming before the relaxation of the protection measures against the coronavirus. “I want the best. In Hollywood they have returned to making films thanks to us. Because they believe in us and in what we do. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers… And they watch us and use us to make movies. We are creating thousands of jobs. I never want to see him again. If not, you are fired. If I see you do it again, you are fired ”. I yell at them. A fit of fury that caused the departure of five workers.