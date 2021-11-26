Hawkeye confirms that Marvel is in a transition phase

Published between 2012 and 2015, the stage of screenwriter Matt Fraction and cartoonist David Aja at the helm of Hawk Eye Now a modern classic of superhero comic, or the best example of what happens when the publisher trusts the talent of its creative teams and allows them to try something new. “Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, became the best archer of all time,” read his irresistible premise. “Then he joined The Avengers. This is what he does when he’s not being an Avenger”.

Fraction and Aja thus proposed a kind of The jewels of the Castafiore (1963) for the Marvelverse, where interstellar travel and apocalyptic threats from supervillains like Thanos gave way to the rescue of stray dogs, divorce woes and confrontations with semi-illiterate gangsters in tracksuits. The comic understood that Barton was always, deep down, the most human and fallible superhero in the entire pop pantheon, then redouble the stakes in that regard and present us his adventures-between-adventures, with a special emphasis on the epic loser, it made sense. This stage of Hawk Eye it ended up, with good reason, being so adored by critics and the public that it was only a matter of time to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe, always more than willing to engulf the greatest successes of the comics, transferred it to the screen. Well, the wait is over: Disney + has just released the first two episodes of Hawk Eye, a miniseries determined to show her debt to Aja’s unmistakable style from her own credits.

Of course, we are not talking about a direct adaptation, but about a new chapter in the great multimedia series of the UCM that has decided to incorporate that unmistakable light tone to what, deep down, was always a generational dialogue. The main objective of the series is, thus, to present Kate Bishop (a charismatic Hailee Steinfeld) as the legitimate heir to Barton (a tight Jeremy Renner), something that the prologue of the first episode achieves through a direct reference to the Battle of New York. A little later, Hawk Eye (auto) will parody those events through musical theater, in a clear example of the transition period that Marvel Studios is currently in. The franchise would love to leave behind its past, that golden age full of retired stars (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans) or in the process of doing so (Renner), but can’t help but return again and again to that golden age to establish those characters who are supposed to take the baton. The series thus pretends that the Broadway musical inspired by the life of Steve Rogers is a simple joke, but the truth is that the MCU seems trapped in a cannibalistic relationship with its own very similar history.

Otherwise, we are facing a relatively fun and functional start, although his dialogues at all times denote an ingenuity that the pure narrative plumbing of his plots, full of shortcuts and free solutions, never reach. It is also somewhat frustrating that, credits aside, Hawk Eye make no effort to imitate Fraction’s narrative sophistication or Aja’s revolutionary, glorious image storytelling, opting instead to offer us the same audiovisual compote that weighed down productions like Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For now, we can say that this unusual Christmas story has more spark than that tedious devaluation of the films of colleagues, but still there is plenty of room for improvement to turn this farewell to one of the original Avengers into a party at the height of his previous appearances in the MCU.

