‘Harry Potter’: The Problem With Harry, Ron And Hermione That Changed The Editing Of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ – Movie News

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint had little experience in the world of acting and that posed a challenge for director Chris Columbus.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It has turned 20, and many things evolved for the better from the first installment of the franchise that adapted the novels of JK Rowling to the last The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. One of them was the experience of its leading actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint; those in charge of giving life to Harry, Hermione and Ron; respectively.

When the team behind the saga found the trio of young wizards, the biggest problem was that none of them – except for Radcliffe, who had appeared on the TV Movie David copperfield– had acted before. AND that had consequences in the assembly and filming of The Philosopher’s Stone.

Chris Columbus, director of the first installment of the saga and its sequel The Chamber of Secrets, told what happened in the video behind the cameras Creating the World Of Harry Potter: The Magic Begins. “The problem, at the beginning, and the problem that all children have, was that feeling of emotion that they cannot stop smiling about, even if they are in a serious scene,” begins the director.

Grint tells in the same video that Alan Rickman, in charge of giving life to Severus Snape in the franchise, he realized it and gave him advice to relax his face and not think about anything. “It didn’t work out much, to be honest, but I tried.”, remember.

Director of Photography John Seale found a solution: shoot with three or four cameras at the same time. “At first, you still have 10 takes. You are still lucky if you get the one you want “, Explain. “Afterwards, they still have to go to class and you can’t try again. So we had about three or four cameras.”

Therefore, for Columbus it was key to be able to capture each of the protagonists at all times. As the director tells:

It was important to have a camera in each of the children in case one of them lost their energy or got tired or looked at the camera or the millions of things that could happen. The key was for the cinematographer to shoot with multiple cameras because he never knew when the children were going to give the interpretation he needed.

What impact did that have on the montage of the film? This is how Columbus explains it:

If you see the first movie, you see that it is very cut. In other words, we go from a close-up of a child to a broader one of someone else. We were unable to get a full scene in context. So John’s philosophy of shooting with three cameras helped me to get an interpretation here, another interpretation there … You don’t make a film like that, it was closer to a documentary style.

Surely after knowing this you no longer see Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the same way. Columbus recently acknowledged that he would like to release his three-hour version of the film and that his fantasy is to film the play. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with the original cast.

In addition, he and the cast of the franchise will return – on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone– to Hogwarts in a special of HBO Max that will arrive on the streaming platform on January 1, 2022. This reunion is entitled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. Remember the first installment of the saga with the trailer that you will find on these lines.

