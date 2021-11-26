Haret Ortega exposes Córdova for being a ‘chapulín’ with a league

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.26.2021 12:53:43





They both have been through America and now Haret Ortega exhibited Sebastian Cordova for walking from ‘grasshopper ‘ with a flirt of the player of Toluca after being asked which footballer he dislikes on a Twitch broadcast.

The defender of the Red Devils made it clear that Córdovano dislikes him, since they did not talk much during his time at the Coapa, but he did expose it for walking from ‘grasshopper ‘ with a girl he was talking to.

‘I don’t like him (repeats three times), I clarify, because I did not have to treat it, but for walking as ‘chapulín’ with a girl that I got to talk to… I got along with the girl, when I spoke to her he also spoke to her and followed her and stopped following her, ”he said.

“I already after that stop talking to him… Long ago… and I already saw that they follow each other, but I’m not going to say who it is because is the ’10’ of the AmeSo we are not going to say who it is ”.

Haret is a few years younger than Cordova, so they did not coincide in the basic forces, but they did in the first team of America, where Ortega debuted on January 18, 2020, a tournament in which Sebastián was already back with the azulcremas.

In the youth environment the term ‘chapulinear‘is when a friend or stranger arrives with the woman someone else is with ligand with the purpose of ‘download it ‘.