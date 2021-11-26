Guillermo Almada confirms that Alessio Da Cruz was separated from Santos

The Uruguayan strategist revealed that he no longer has the Dutch striker, as he has fallen into many indiscipline

TORREÓN – The Dutch striker, Alessio Da Cruz, became the first casualty of the Saints after falling into a series of indiscipline that bothered the technician Guillermo Almada, who announced in front of the media that he will no longer have the 24-year-old footballer.

Guillermo Almada no longer has Alessio Da Cruz. Imago7

“Alessio is separated from the squad for a good amount of disciplinary fouls, we will not count on him anymore,” said the helmsman after beating Tigres in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The South American helmsman asserted that “we must all respect an order”, but the European footballer and trained at Ajax and Twente did not comply with the institution’s rules.

“I will not start listing them all, but they were a number of things and we will not have him again,” Almada added.

Da Cruz He traveled to Europe to obtain his passport from Cape Verde, a country that he seeks to represent at the national team level.

Alessio he was recovering from a muscle injury and was discharged from the doctor to play the repechage series against San Luis, but due to this trip he did not train with the rest of the squad, which upset Almada.