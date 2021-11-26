Great goal from Gignac! The best of the Liguilla in the Santos-Tigres | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

TSM Stadium, Torreón / 11.25.2021 22:59:29





As long as Tigers has problems they turn to the same man, the best footballer in his history, Don André-Pierre Gignac. This Thursday at the First leg of the Quarterfinals, when those from Nuevo León had a bad time in Torreón with a partial disadvantage of two goals, the Frenchman scored a great goal from outside the area.

Entering the last quarter of an hour of play at the TSM Stadium, Gignac turned her on first with the right, leaning the body in a superb way after seeing loose a bounce and did not think about it. The ball went to the second post to make useless the stretch of Carlos Acevedo, the goalkeeper of Santos Laguna.

Although the away goal no longer counts as a tiebreaker criterion in the Liguilla, the Dedé’s annotation is a great relief for Tigres thinking about the Vuelta on Sunday at the University, where any victory will give the university students a pass to the Semifinals.

When is the Vuelta del Tigres vs Santos?