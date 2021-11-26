Governors Ball: Billie Eilish interrupts concert to criticize event security team

Billie Eilish interrupted her performance at the Governors Ball festival in the United States to call security for not “paying attention” to an apparent incident.

The “Bad Guy” singer performed to a large crowd at the Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York City over the weekend.

During her stellar performance on Friday (September 24), Eilish paused the performance of her 2021 single “everything i wanted” to criticize the event’s security team.

The moment was captured on video and uploaded to Twitter.

“Security, why aren’t you paying attention? How, really, ”said the 19-year-old who proceeded to point to a specific area in the crowd. The source of your complaint is unclear.

Eilish continued to sing for a brief moment before adding, “You have only one job to do, please.”

The Grammy award winner continued to monitor festival goers, asking, “All okay? Are you okay? “To which the crowd responded with a great cheer.

In an Instagram post shared after her performance, Eilish called the performance one of her “all-time favorites” and did not address the brief interruption.

In a recent interview, the star revealed that she lost “100,000 followers” on social media “just because of her boobs.”

According to Eilish, fans’ shocked reactions occur even when she wears something as simple as a tank top instead of the oversized clothing that was previously her signature style.