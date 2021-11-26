Gonza: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Swimwear Brand

We were born in Caracas, Venezuela, and growing up in the Caribbean we always took road trips to the beach with our family. Looking at family albums we realized how much time we spent in Swimwear, and how happy we were in the water. Start a swimwear line It has been something we have wanted to do for a long time, we were just waiting for the right moment.

This is a family project, how has the work between sisters been?

It has been a lot of work, but a lot of fun and rewarding. We both went to fashion school and studied in different areas of the industry. Sofía studied Product Development and Technical Design and Victoria studied Visual Communication and is very creative. We complement each other very well and balance each other.

How much of Victoria is in the brand and how much of Sofia? What does each of you do specifically in the company?

Gonza’s Resort Collection. Gonza

We are both equally involved in all aspects of the design process. From fabric design, material sourcing, pattern development, and fine-tuning to order fulfillment and customer service.

Why the name Gonza?

The truth is that at first it took us a bit to find a name. We had a list of options, but none seemed adequate. It was Victoria who thought of Gonza. We knew we wanted it to be something personal for us and our family, our grandfather’s name was Gonzalo. It was a very important part of our childhood, he was loved and admired by many, so we decided to call the brand after his nickname, Gonza!

Who and why would you say is your biggest style inspiration?

Kendall Jenner has a predilection for the Gonza firm. Photo taken from @kendalljenner

We are inspired by almost everything. From nature to our friends who work in the industry, such as stylists, photographers, creative directors and designers. Movies are also a great source of inspiration for us.

How is Venezuela represented in your designs?

Venezuela it is a very beautiful country and we wanted to honor it. It was a no-brainer to name our suits after emblematic places in Venezuela. The Roraima is the top of the highest mountain and is located above the clouds, it is probably the most beautiful place. Canaima is a national park where you can find the highest waterfall in the world, the Angel Falls. Caribbean is our home. Caracas is where we were both born and raised.

What plans do you have for Gonza?

There are many things to come for Gonza. We want to continue creating beautiful prints and designs that make women feel amazing and spontaneous. We would love to do the same for men and boys in the future.