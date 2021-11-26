Gio, Jona, Riquelme, Sorín and Alcácer, the footballers with a past in Barcelona and Villarreal

BARCELONA – Barcelona will visit a Villarreal this Saturday that has not defeated them at home since 2007 (3-1), since then linking ten victories (the last two in a row) and four draws.

That distant afternoon in October, already 14 years old, a young Giovani dos Santos played his eighth game with the Barça first team. Barça already losing 3-1 Frank Rijkaard gave him entry after the break in place of Oleguer and although he could not change the sign of the match he confirmed again that, even at a youth age, it was a great crack project …

Giovani finished that season playing 38 official games for Barça, closing the season with a hat-trick in Murcia (3-5) … And disappointed to discover that the new coach, Pep Guardiola, did not have him. Transferred for 8 million dollars to Tottenham, he began an irregular path until in 2012 he met again in Mallorca and bought Villarreal a year later, where he enjoyed two good seasons before being acquired by Los Angeles Galaxy.

Gio, who never hid his regret for not having the trust of a club in which he landed as a youth and in which he was one of those affected by the revolution of that summer of 2008, is one of the 16 footballers who wore the shirt of the two clubs, a relationship that Robert Fernández began and that has its last protagonist in Paco Alcácer.

ROBERT FERNÁNDEZ

Coming from Valencia, Robert played 195 games for Barça between 1986 and 1991, to return again to the club che and before signing for Villarreal in 1995, with whom he played 142 games until 1999.

PEP SERER

One game, in the 1988-89 season, was played for Barça by central defender Pep Serer, who after passing through Mallorca and Valencia landed at Villarreal in 1995 to play for the Yellow Submarine 90 games in the next five seasons.

WILLIAM LOVE

The third on the list was Guillermo Amor, a Barça youth squad who between 1988 and 1998 lined up in 432 official matches with Barça. After two seasons at Fiorentina he returned to Spain, playing at full capacity between 2000 and 2002 with Villarreal (69 games).

PIZZI

The next was Juan Antonio Pizzi, 48 games in Barcelona between 1996 and 1998 and who was limited to playing 13 with Villarreal in the 2001-02 season, his last in Spanish football.

QUIQUE ÁLVAREZ

He also played a single game for the Barça first team, Quique Álvarez, in the 1995-96 season, to become a reference footballer with Villarreal, in which between 2000 and 2007 he surpassed 200 games, like Roger García, 114 Barça games. between 1994 and 1999 and that he landed in Villarreal in 2003, adding 56 games, always fixed when he was not restricted by injury.

SONNY ANDERSON

In the Yellow Submarine only one year coincided, in the 2003-04 season, with the Brazilian Sonny Anderson, who scored 12 goals in 35 games, six years after the Brazilian’s two seasons at Barça, between 1997 and 1999 in which he played. 48 games and scored 16 goals.

RIQUELME

Perhaps of all the most prominent was Juan Román Riquelme, signed as a differential crack by Barcelona for 12 million dollars in 2002 and who just one season later was sacrificed for the arrival of Ronaldinho and transferred to Villarreal, who in 2005 would end up acquiring him in owned by 10 million.

His performance at Barça was very discreet, 42 games, but in his three and a half seasons it was fundamental to explain the growth of a Villarreal that in 2006 came to play the semifinal of the Champions League against Arsenal (curiously a penalty missed by him in the last gasp was key in the elimination of the team). With the whole of La Plana he totaled 143 games.

PEPE QUEEN

Barcelona’s youth squad, the now very veteran Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina played 49 games for the Barça first team between 2000 and 2002, before being transferred to Villarreal for a million dollars. His emergence in the Yellow Submarine was spectacular, 147 games in three seasons and earned him a millionaire transfer, 12 million euros, to Liverpool in 2005.

SORIN

Reina coincided a year with Juan Pablo Sorín in the yellow club, where the Argentine arrived in 2004 and from PSG, playing 60 games in two courses and three two after having played 15 games in half a season with Barelona.

OTHERS

The Spanish goalkeeper, such as Anderon, Quique or Roger, also had minutes with the Brazilian Juliano Belletti, who came to Villarreal free from Sao Paulo in 2002 to complete two excellent seasons (81 games) and be traded for 7.8 million dollars. Barcelona, ​​with whom he played 102 games in the next three.

Later came the Brazilian José Edmilson, who after a discreet stint at Barcelona, ​​with which he played 71 games in four seasons, was even more testimonial at Villarreal, lining up in only six during the 2008-09 season.

JONATHAN DOS SANTOS

And much better was that of Jonathan dos Santos, who came to coincide with his brother Giovani not in the first Barça team but in Villarreal. Jona arrived in 2014 at

yellow club for 2 million dollars from Barcelona and in the following three seasons he played 126 games, having completed only 29 in five years as a Barça player, before going to the Galaxy to meet his brother Giovani, who between 2014 and 2016 added 74 matches with Villarreal.

DENIS AND ALCÁCER

The current Celta midfielder Denis Suárez also has a past in both clubs, on loan from Barça to Villarreal in the 2015-16 season (48 games) and who played 71 Barca games in the following three seasons.

The last on the list could play this Saturday. This is Paco Alcácer, Valencia youth squad for whom Barça paid $ 34 million in the summer of 2016. After two seasons and 15 goals in 50 games, he went to Borussia Dortmund and from there, in January 2020 he went to Villarreal for 25 million, where so far he has scored 17 goals in 61 games.