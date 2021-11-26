George Clooney shot the film’s production – PEOPLE Online

George Clooney referred to the tragedy during the filming of the movie ‘Rust’ that occurred last October, when Alec baldwin accidentally killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The renowned American actor and director called the fatal shooting of “mad” and “infuriating”. And he assured that the death of Hutchins was clearly the result of “Many stupid mistakes”, criticisms that are directed directly to the production team of which Baldwin it’s part.

The term “cold gun”

Speaking to the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the 60-year-old Hollywood star noted that he had never heard the term “Cold gun” used to describe that a firearm is safe to use on set, after the phrase was allegedly used by the film’s assistant director, David halls, before handing the revolver to Baldwin to rehearse a scene.

In that framework, Clooney Indian: “I’ve been watching the news and I have to say they have the bad guy, who will be the deputy director. I may be an idiot, I don’t know the guy at all, but I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person who hands you the gun, the person responsible for the gun, is the prop person or the gunsmith. Point”.

What’s more, Clooney also qualified as “crazy” that there were live bullets on the set and said it was a “terrible accident”, but said that the deputy director David halls He should never have been near the gun.

Likewise, he also questioned what happened when recalling the antecedents of similar cases in the history of the film industry of Hollywood, which led to the implementation of “rigorous security measures” after the cases of death on a film set of Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum.

Regarding how the security protocols have been in movies in which he participated, George He said that every time they hand him a gun on set, opens it, shows it to the person the target and the team, the shoot the ground six times before returning it to the gunsmith after each scene. “I do it after each take and when I’m done, I return it to the gunsmith”, he remarked.

And explained: It’s partly because of what happened to Brandon. Everybody does. Everybody knows”.

Security protocols established in Hollywood

The Oscar winner detailed the security steps on the set: “After Brandon’s death, it really became very clear: open the gun, look down the barrel, look in the cylinder, make sure.”, and between the lines I make it clear that it was something that Baldwin seems to have been skipped.

And I add: “Maybe Alec did that, I hope he did, but the problem is that ammunition is complicated. Because they look like real bullets. They have a small hole in the back where someone has removed the powder “.

Regarding the prop guns on the set, which have a realistic look, Clooney He said he checks two and three times to make sure they are not dangerous. “Every time they give me a pistol containing six cartridges, you point it at the ground and squeeze it six times”, specified the actor, and noted that “It’s crazy” don’t do it.

Against the production of ‘Rust’

George Clooney also accused the production of “Rust “from “spare” in costs, which led to the hiring of inexperienced gunsmiths.

“It is a terrible accident. But a 24-year-old with that little experience shouldn’t be in charge of a weapons department. “, mentioned about Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armory of “Rust”, which together with Halls they are the most complicated in the case that is still being investigated.

On the other hand, Clooney He also spoke about the accusations that have been made against Alec Baldwin, Gutiérrez-Reed and Halls, who supposedly screamed “Cold weapon!” before Baldwin picked up the firearm, thinking it was safe to use.

“I never heard the term ‘cold pistol'”, he specified Clooney, when referring to the explanations of the protagonists of the fatal scene of “Rust”. “I have never heard that term. Literally. They’re just talking about things I’ve never heard of. It’s just infuriating ”, sentenced the multi-award-winning Hollywood actor and producer.