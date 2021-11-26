Genshin Impact: how to redeem the November 25 codes for free protogems? | Video game

The popular RPG Genshin Impact from myHoYo is appreciated among his fans for offering them multiple free items. This time, the company has updated its list of daily codes with which you can obtain the famous protogems, that is, the virtual currency with which you access incredible items at no cost. Here is the list of codes for November 25, 2021.

If you are new to Genshin Impact, you should know that these redemption codes they can be used only once per account, for a limited time and, in some cases, are limited to a specific region. Whatever the case, these 12-digit keys will allow you to unlock great prizes in the video game.

Among the rewards you can unlock at no cost are: protogems, blackberries, level increases, weapon upgrades and special characters. If you want to get all this, feel free to check the following list

Genshin Impact codes for Thursday, November 25

GENSHINGIFT

HVURX0HJCMPA

TU068E7N385T

LBL7G7K7537C

S3Z3BQ8E11C0

83EEBHDD0L96

How to redeem Genshin Impact daily codes?

You can redeem Genshin Impact codes from November 25 quickly and easily. First, you must have achieved adventure rank 10. If you still cannot reach that level, you will have to continue to gain experience. If you have already achieved it, follow these instructions:

Enter the Genshin Impact official page (you can find it in this link)

Log in with your miHoyo account

Write, one by one, the codes in the third blank box

Click the redeem button

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the Paimon menu. Your reward will appear in the mail section.

Date and time of the 2.3 broadcast

Genshin Impact recently received the version 2.2, and the first details about the next patch are already known. While fans are still exploring the latest Inazuma, the MiHoYo title is preparing to receive an update. According to its creators, there are only a few weeks left for the title to be introduced in 2.3 with new characters and prizes for gamers.

The official account of Genshin Impact on Twitter has announced that the broadcast of its new version will take place on November 12 on Twitch. Additionally, 2.3 will be released on November 24.

All about Gorou’s release date and abilities

There are few dates as special for Genshin Impact as the presentation of a new version. The announcement of news, free protogem codes or the arrival of new characters to our teams is always a very special event. Therefore, it is necessary to know everything about the future arrival of Gorou.

Known as one of the great leaders of the Watatsumi Island resistance, Gorou will be joining Genshin impact as a playable character from the next update 2.3.

Two characters are about to be added to Genshin Impact. This was announced by the representatives of the popular video game through their official Twitter account, where they also revealed the designs of the female figures, which are named Yun Jin and Shenhe. Do you want to find out more? Here we tell you what is known about it.

The world of Teyvat, the fantastic continent where all the incredible events of Genshin Impact take place, is constantly expanding, so it is always necessary to continue updating activities and characters. Find out more details here.