From Nicolas Cage to Johnny Depp, the Hollywood actors who ended up bankrupt

Being a star involves amassing large amounts of money, and that has its advantages and disadvantages. Some celebrities are able to lead a quiet life without overexertion, while others end up having problems spending more money than they have.

The film industry has been one of the most spattered in this case, as several celebrities have ended up going bankrupt due to the waste of their fortunes, and some, like Robert de Niro, they are close to bankruptcy.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage became one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, amassing a fortune of more than 150 million dollars, although it did not last long, since his endless expensive whims caused his financial situation to deteriorate too much.

The actor of movies like ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ He blamed his administrator for his situation, but it is that he acquired two castles, 15 properties, a photo of yachts and Rolls Royces, an island in the Bahamas, and two albino cobras that cost him a whopping 270,000 dollars, requiring in addition to a large sum of money to maintain all your assets. For this reason, it had to accept unambitious and relevant projects to try to save its economy.

In addition, as a curiosity, Nicolas Cage came to spend more than 600,000 dollars for the head of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, which he won through an auction from Leonardo DiCaprio. However, he had to return it because it was a stolen piece.

Wesley snipes

Wesley snipes is another of the actors who quickly achieved success thanks to his role in the trilogy of ‘Blade’, but he did not know how to take that fame on the right track, because he ended up losing all his money. What’s more, ended up in jail.

The renowned actor declared bankruptcy in 2006 after spending all his earnings, and later, he was accused of evading taxes, fleeing to pay the District Attorney a total of 12 million euros, causing a sentence of three years in prison in Pennsylvania .

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is another of the celebrities who began her career at a very young age, with such famous roles as that of ‘You to London and me to California‘, and that success ended up being transformed into money, which he spent in a short time because of his addictions.

The actress entered the world of drugs, of the alcohol and of problems with justice, being forced to declare bankruptcy in 2007. However, she was not the only one in her family who was affected after earning a good sum of money, as her mother, Dina Lohan, went through the same situation when she was unable to pay almost two million dollars that he owed.

Brendan fraser

Brendan fraser it also went into bankruptcy due to poor management of its economy. His roles in family movies like ‘The Mummy’, ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Journey to the center of the Earth’, were not enough to stay.

But in addition, the actor suffered several injuries as a result of his films because it was he who did the risky actions, he did not use any double, so, over the years, his injuries were weighing him down until he had to undergo expensive and long-lasting treatments. The divorce of his wife and the high alimony of his three children also caused the deterioration of his economy.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey, also known as ‘Cersei Lannister’ in ‘Game of Thrones’, she declared bankruptcy in 2013 after a long and difficult divorce process in front of her ex-husband and a court battle over custody of her son.

The also interpreter in ‘300’ lost all her savings before the beginning of the third season of the fantasy series, being forced to sell her house to try to solve her financial situation.

Kim basinger

Kim Basinger, one of the most recognized actresses in the world of cinema in the 80s reached a good sum of money, but like the previous protagonists, went bankrupt due to the luxuries that were allowed, such as the purchase of the town from Braselton, Georgia, which tried to turn it into a Hollywood theme park.

In 1993, the actress promised to star in the film ‘My obsession with Helena’, but refused to do so, in breach of her contract, which led her to pay more than seven million euros as a penalty. In addition, he failed in his attempt to change Braselton, forcing himself to sell the town for just under one million euros, declaring bankruptcy and temporarily retiring.

Pamela anderson

Pamela anderson She also had financial problems when accumulating a millionaire debt in 2009. The protagonist of ‘The Baywatch’ He owed more than a million dollars to several construction companies that he hired to remodel his Malibu home. In addition, he owed more than $ 250,000 in stable taxes in 2007.

David hasselhoff

Another of the protagonists of ‘Los vigilantes de la playa’, David Hasselhoff, He also filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after claiming that he only had $ 4,500 in his bank account.

The American portal TMZ He assured that the actor had an income close to 112,000 dollars a month, of which he spent 66,000 on luxuries, and 21,000 to pay his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, maintenance. The remaining $ 25,000 was for his daily expenses. And, therefore, David Hasselhoff asked a judge for monthly support payments because the money was not enough to live.

Johnny depp

The fortune of Johnny depp It would be around 600 million euros, but his daily expenses have caused the actor to be forced to declare bankruptcy. He has lived a life of luxury and travel, spending more than 65 million euros on 14 houses, yachts, cars, private jets, security, doctors and other whims.

All this led to Depp to register millionaire losses, being also betrayed by his own manager, and had to declare bankruptcy.