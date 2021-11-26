From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s passionate vacations in Capri to Katie Holmes’s outing in New York: celebrities in one click

Romantic vacation. During their lazy days in Capri, Italy, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were passionate about a yacht they chartered to enjoy a summer day. There, they were photographed while kissing (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family vacation. Charlize Theron traveled with her children, Jackson and August, and her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, to Antiparos, Greece. There, they enjoyed the paradisiacal beaches, took a boat ride and took advantage of the high temperatures

It did not go unnoticed. Lady Gaga wore an extravagant look during a walk through Manhattan, New York. The singer wore an oversize dress with ruffles on her arms and back and some very high platforms that she combined with her white leather wallet

Khloe Kardashian took her kids out for ice cream. She wore a total white look of pants, muscular and heels. She chose the same color in her mask and took advantage of the use of it to try to go unnoticed. In addition, he wore sunglasses and a cap

Pink went to eat at an exclusive Malibu restaurant accompanied by her mother. When she left the premises, she greeted the photographers and showed her look: a red plaid dress, covered with an animal print print, and a black hat that she combined with her purse and boots.

Day out: Katie Holmes walked the streets of New York in a casual look. The actress wore brown capri pants, a white shirt and combined her black shoes with her leather purse. He completed his outfit with sunglasses and carried the mask in his hand

Britney Spears took a yoga class while on vacation in Hawaii, where she traveled with her partner, Sam Asghari. The artist was photographed when she returned to her car already changed: she wore jean shorts, a green T-shirt and green heels.

Shopping day. Jennifer Garner toured a Malibu shopping trip where she visited the most exclusive stores. The actress wore a black V-neck jumpsuit, red mask and sunglasses

Workday. Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed arriving on the set of “And Just Like That …” in New York. The actress wore a white outfit that she combined with her shoes and the United States flag was stamped on one of her arms.

Karlie Kloss was photographed as she was leaving her apartment in New York. He wore a set of lilac shorts and shirt, and black shoes that he combined with his leather wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

