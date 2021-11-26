Free: copies of Dead by Daylight, the game featuring Silent Hill and Resident Evil content, to be given away soon

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

If there’s anything better than getting games on sale, it’s getting them as a gift, right? That is why you will be delighted to know that they will soon give away copies of Dead by daylight and that getting them will be very easy.

What happens is that, from December 2 to 9, the Epic Games Store will be distributing copies of Dead by daylight to all its users. Not only that, since it will also give away copies of while True: Learn[].

In case you don’t know Dead by daylight is a multiplayer horror. In it one player will take control of an assassin, while the rest of the players will be survivors. As you can imagine, the murderer will have to hunt down the rest of the participants while they try to escape.

For its part, while True: Learn[] is a simulation and puzzle game that will help you understand machine learning and related technologies. According to its developers, this project will help you improve your problem-solving skills by giving you challenging puzzles.

Now the question is, how do you get these free games? The first thing is to wait for it to be December 2nd. Once that happens, you just have to follow the following steps:

How to get Dead by daylight free?

Click here to go to the page of Dead by daylight on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

What do you think about this new? Are you happy to be able to play Dead by daylight without having to pay? Tell us in the comments.

