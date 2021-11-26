Former Duarte collaborator will have to pay 1,580 million pesos diverted in Veracruz

The Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) ruled that Gabriel Deante Ramos, Javier Duarte’s former collaborator in the Veracruz government, must pay 1,580 million pesos that were diverted from the Seguro Popular.

The Plenary of the court unanimously declared that all the allegations of Deante Ramos, who held various positions such as that of Undersecretary of Finance, lacked support, which is why it ratified the sanction against him.

The sentence originates from a complaint presented by the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) and collaborating witnesses in the case of the former governor, currently imprisoned and with sentence.

In April 2019, federal judges opened criminal proceedings against Deante Ramos, and three other senior former officials of the Duarte administration, for their alleged involvement in the diversion of more than one billion pesos from federal funds in Veracruz, during the years 2012 and 2014.

Political Animal published in March 2019 that the Audit, until then, detected 62 billion pesos from 14 federal funds that are missing in Veracruz, either because they were taken from the authorized accounts or because their exercise has not been duly accredited.

Gabriel Deante, who was also a Senior Officer of the Ministry of Education of Veracruz, is one of the former officials of Duarte accused of illicit enrichment derived from a complaint by the State Comptroller’s Office for possible diversion of public resources.

In the report published in May 2016 on the operation of shell companies in Veracruz, Animal Político revealed that in 2012 and 2013 the Secretary of Education awarded several contracts for 324 million pesos to six shell companies. A subsequent SAT investigation confirmed that the companies did not exist.