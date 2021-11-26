Former Aguilas players support Solari’s approach to Pumas

Adrián Chávez, exporter of America, I consider that Santiago Solari He has already learned to play Liguillas, which is why he justified the defensive approach he used against Cougars in the first leg of the Quarterfinals.

“Solari I think he already learned to play Leagues. Americanism will prefer that from the first game draw or lose and in the second game win. The America I could not be a champion if it does not go step by step, it must be recognized that Solari He has already learned to play Liguillas in Mexico, it is another completely different tournament and he has to know how to play it ”, declared Chávez in a talk with RECORD.

“Personally, I don’t see it as bad (the approach of Solari) because the objective was achieved and I can assure you that it was done at the direction of the directive. There we will be cheering on the America to see how he beats Pumas without problems ”, he added.

For its part, Juan Hernandez, who is also a historical side of the Azulcrema entity, acknowledged that the match against the university team was not the best of his former team in terms of operation, but said that it is part of the strategy of Solari to advance round.

“Maybe it was a bad night, things were not given to the America, but it was an orderly team that lost the ball and did its reconversion very well, also knowing the regulations and taking advantage of that situation that the global tie gives you the pass ”, Cheché commented to RECORD.

Hernandez He admitted that Wednesday was a game to be forgotten, because the Eagles did not create a greater danger to the attack; However, he clarified that this was as a precaution to avoid taking a win in the first leg as in the previous Liguilla against Pachuca.

“It was a game that I didn’t want to remember, really, bad. The America It is a team that generates many opportunities and today I think they had two shots on goal in 90 minutes ”, he mentioned.

“The same experience gives you to handle the result, the League The previous one happily went on the attack, it was an adverse result, where in the second game he could no longer recover, today he handled it well, he is managing with the little book ”, he concluded.

