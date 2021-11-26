Fold’s app uses Niantic’s augmented reality platform to hunt cryptocurrencies instead of Pokémon – Nintenderos

From Nintendo Life we ​​get a news that surely outrages more than one. Niantic, the developer of Pokemon go, has left its augmented reality platform to Fold (a company specialized in the cryptocurrency market) to develop a game that goes from capture Bitcoins instead of pocket creatures.

Using the fold app, users will be able to use augmented reality developed by Niantic to play what they define as a “metaverse in the real world.” We leave you with the information provided by the company:

To get started, just open the “Play” tab in the Fold app to discover bitcoins and other hidden rewards around you. The experience is very simple: every ten minutes a new block appears somewhere in your environment that, if you open it, will trigger an explosion of rewards. Rewards include satoshis (the smallest unit of bitcoin – think pennies on the dollar), extra spins to get more rewards on the Fold Card, time extensions to stay in the game longer, and orange pills to protect you from harmful surprises. Be careful, as shitcoins and poison pills are in your midst and threatening to take away your hard-earned bitcoins. Have fun getting rich. The AR experience acts as a natural extension of the Fold app, already allowing you to earn bitcoins in your daily life – buying coffee, shopping, paying bills, and even paying your taxes. Although the experience is open to everyone, Fold card holders can earn additional spins and reward boosts to increase their rewards on the Fold card. The full experience will launch next year and will allow people to find, trade and hide bitcoins and other rewards across the IRL world, and will also give merchants the ability to engage the community with incentives and offers. It all started with someone saying “let’s do Pokemon GO but for BitCoins” and ended with “let’s build a new way to exchange and share BitCoins with others.”

What do you think? What is strong? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

