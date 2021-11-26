Fiscal Pact: The IEPC presents “Conchita Popular” and “Paco Fiscal” to promote consultation

One day before starting the Popular Consultation for the Fiscal Pact, the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC) presented “Conchita Popular” and “Paco Fiscal”, the characters with whom they will promote the exercise.

“Conchita” and “Paco” are in charge of explaining, through videos and infographics shared on the IEPC social networks, what the consultation is and what it is for and what is the Fiscal Pact, which is promoted and promoted by the governor of Jalisco, and for which 29 million pesos will be invested.

“We will be deploying an intense dissemination campaign so that the people who live in our State know the popular consultation, the way in which they can participate, as well as the places and dates in which they can express their opinion. At the IEPC Jalisco we agree that the best way to contribute to our State is by making an informed decision, ”said the president of the IEPC, Paula Ramírez.

Therefore, he added, is that in addition Brigades are carried out throughout Jalisco to distribute promotional material, a microsite was created and WhatsApp and Telegram numbers were established to resolve doubts, in addition to establishing informational tables and university conferences with academics from the different educational centers of the State and specialists on the subject.

“We will therefore deploy all our institutional capacities so that this exercise of participation is a success for the public and social life of Jalisco,” added Ramirez Höhne.

In the exercise, he recalled, girls and boys from the age of six and adults over 18 with their official identification to vote will be able to participate.

Regarding the results of the consultation, the presiding counselor explained that every Sunday of the four weekends in which the consultation will take place, a preliminary cut of the results will be presented to present a final report at the end of the exercise.

So far there is no guarantee that there is no duplication of opinions in the consultation, since the option of marking the voter’s credential in the case of people over 18 years of age was contested by several citizens and the indelible ink that is placed on the thumb it clears in a few hours. In the case of minors, there is not even the option of any identification.

It will be until the Local Electoral Court determines in a session at 1:30 p.m. if it approves or rejects the challenge to know whether or not the INE can be marked, as well as a viable option for the participation of minors without risk of a double vote.

For this exercise to be binding, at least 33% of Jalisco people must vote, that is, around 2.5 million people.

Last Thursday the IEPC approved a new increase of 3.2 million pesos (MDP) to carry out the consultation of the fiscal pact, reaching a total of 29 million pesos, when this was initially budgeted at 22.5 million.

Consultation dates

November 27, Regions: Altos Norte Region, Altos Sur Region.

November 28, Regions: Cienega Region, Southeast Region.

December 4, Regions: South Region, Laguna Region.

December 5, Regions: Sierra de Amula Region, Valles Region.

December 11, Regions: Western Sierra Coast Region.

December 12, Regions: North Region, South Coast Region.

December 18 and 19: only in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

In the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, 200 electronic ballot boxes will remain installed during the four weekends of the day, so that the citizens living in this area may go to vote any day of the four ends between November 27 and Decembre 19th.

