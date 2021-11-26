Final goodbye to the Samsung Galaxy Note next December

In the next month of December we will say goodbye to the Galaxy Note definitively, because from Korea they affirm that Samsung will stop manufacturing and selling the Note20 forever.

It seems that the the end of the Galaxy Note is the never ending story in the Galaxy of Samsung, and certainly in this soap opera that we are living there will still be more chapters while the South Korean firm plays with our feelings, without confirming or denying anything officially.

The truth is that we all know that Samsung is going to discontinue the Galaxy Note family, we have already seen the designs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that will integrate the S-Pen and all the heritage of the ‘Note’, but many of us resist thinking that we will never see a new iteration of the first phablets of the industry, who have not even renewed their trademark registration.

The next move is anticipated by SamMobile following sources related to Samsung in South Korea, where it is being said that the Suwon manufacturer will cease manufacturing the Galaxy Note20 next December, marking a new milestone in the end of a family that has made history in the smartphone market.

Obviously, this will not mark a sudden end but will the distributors and retailers will have a time to run out, but that a Galaxy Note20 is never manufactured again, nor another of new generations, is the last nail in the coffin of some Galaxy Note that are already heading their last weeks in the shops.

According to sources close to Samsung in South Korea, it seems that the Galaxy Note20 will cease its manufacture and sale next December, so we can already say goodbye to the ‘phablets’ star of the market.

Final goodbye? Samsung does not renew the Galaxy Note brand

We have already indicated that Samsung does not confirm or deny, nor has it done so now, but if you want a Galaxy Note you can take advantage before anyone else the offers of Black friday, because very soon there will be no longer available units of the Galaxy Note20 or the Ultra version, both still with travel and no renewal by Samsung or other manufacturers.

No one has ever wanted to compete with Samsung in providing their mobiles with stylus, and if the rumors are confirmed there will only be one option with S-Pen and the highest performance, although in enormous size and with the high prices expected from a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Some of us still hope that sooner or later Samsung will bring the ‘Note’, although the truth is that The S22 Ultra, if you confirm that leaked design, will be a worthy heir it has more similarities with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra than with the Galaxy S21 Ultra … We will have to say goodbye!

From the Galaxy Note to the Note20 Ultra, this is how Samsung’s family of giants has evolved

