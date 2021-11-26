Filtered the trailer for Don’t Look Up, the comedy by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for Netflix

MADRID, 2 Aug (CulturaOcio) –

The teaser trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, Adam McKay’s new movie for Netflix, has been leaked on social networks. The trailer shows what will be a real shower of stars, as the director, winner of an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for ‘The Big Short’, has brought together big names in Hollywood such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep , among many others.

It is these four that appear in the leaked teaser. Despite not having a good visual quality, the advance shows that McKay is committed to taking his satirical and acid look to a supposed apocalyptic. DiCaprio and Lawrence are two low-level astronomers who discover that a huge comet is approaching Earth and that its impact could spell the end of humanity.

The short sneak peek shows the Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’ gasping for air in a public toilet before meeting with the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep. At the meeting is the son of the president and chief of staff (Jonah Hill) who is more concerned about the “stress” that DiCaprio causes him than about the disaster he announces.

The first #DontLookUp teaser … unfortunately I’m gonna have to stan. pic.twitter.com/JsiYSiQh5K – Anyway, Britney (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021

Although only four well-known actors appear, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a true gathering of Hollywood heavyweights, as the film will feature Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, and Ron Perlman, among others.

Despite leaking the trailer, Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film, which, very likely, will be present in the 2021-2022 awards season. Of course, that there is already a trailer mounted indicates that your ad will be sooner rather than later.

