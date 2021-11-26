Fight knee pain with some chicken legs, we tell you how

For many it is disgusting to see chicken feets and of course, eat them; However, in countries like Mexico and others from the Asian continent, are not a waste, but are a rich snack or an ideal dish to be enjoyed in different preparations. But, What about its health benefits and how does it help fight knee pain? In this article we tell you about it.

The knee is the central joint of the lower limbs, since it joins the thigh and the leg. Inside, it is made up of a small bone, the patella, two fibrocartilage discs and menisci that are surrounded by a joint capsule and surrounded by ligaments. Being a part of the body that holds most of the weight when we are standing and due to the movements we can perform with it, it is more vulnerable to injury.

Therefore, there are many causes that can generate pain in the knees, and they range from simple bruises causing inflammation and pain, up to ligament and meniscus injuries, tendons, fractures, dislocations, arthritis, cartilage involvement, among other. One of the most common is osteoarthritis, which occurs when the cartilage deteriorates progressively due to injuries, obesity, bone deformities, advanced age, etc.

Fight knee pain with chicken feet

According to Healthline, chicken feet consist primarily of connective tissue, that is, skin, cartilage, tendons and bones, with a good supply of nutrients that are excellent for health.

Experts point out that a portion of two chicken legs (about 70 grams) provides 150 calories, of which 14 grams are protein, 10 grams are from fat and 0.14 grams are from carbohydrates. They also provide:

Calcium: 5% of the daily value

Phosphorus: 5% of the daily value

Vitamin A: 2% of the daily value

Folate (vitamin B9): 15% of the daily value

Of this amount of nutrients, 70% of the total protein content is collagen, a protein molecule that provides shape, strength, and endurance in bones, skin, tendons, muscles, and ligaments.

In addition to this, its contribution of vitamin B9 (folic acid), helps in the synthesis of genetic material (DNA) and helps prevent congenital anomalies.

According to the evidence collected in some studies, it has been confirmed that the consumption of collagen from chicken feet help to relieve joint pain and it is even suggested that this protein can stimulate the tissue regeneration and reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

On the other hand, it has also been pointed out that its consumption contributes to improving bone formation and density in postmenopausal women, since experts consider that collagen can provide a fundamental component for bone mass.

However, How to consume them? Although the chicken legs have a contribution of fat, most of it is deposited on the skin, which is discarded when preparing them, but some are used to frying them, adding an amount of fat that can be counterproductive for these purposes. It is best to consume them cooked in water, as they are usually prepared in Mexico, as a broth.

If you have a chronic problem of pain in the knees, it is essential that you go to a specialist, because as you can see there are many reasons why you could suffer from this symptom. Chicken feet are excellent as a natural means to help you improve your health condition, but it is always essential to have a medical opinion, especially if you have suffered from this problem for a long time.