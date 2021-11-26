“Feeling good and very grateful”: Julia Roberts gives her good wishes to her followers

USA. – Julia Roberts shared a photo on her official Instagram account where she was seen enjoying Thanksgiving. She even wore a pretty autumnal outfit to share with her millions of followers. Which were surprised since the Oscar-winning actress does not usually post many photos of herself on the networks.

“Feeling good and very grateful “ It was how the interpreter decided to share her autumnal postcard and then wish a good thanksgiving. Some of her friends, actresses and singers, decided to comment on her post, one of them was Rita Wilson that he wished her well and then told her that he missed her a lot. In addition, several of his followers took the opportunity to show their admiration.

The truth is that Julia Roberts He does not usually use his Instagram account to share images of his life, but he often uses it to carry out activism for different causes. He even published after the tragic death of George floyd at the hands of police brutality, he also asked his followers to vote in the November 2020 elections where the president of USA.

This festive post is in addition to the one she made with her husband when they were married for 19 years. It is that such a date should be shared with all his fans of social networks, not every day is almost two decades of love. Julia Roberts He commented that despite having been together for so many years, he is only beginning his beautiful relationship, which is one of the most stable of Hollywood.

Usually the actress of “Eat Pray and Love” He does not usually share moments of his private life in any medium since he prefers to leave his family out of the spotlight. He does the same with his three children who have rarely appeared in some photos shared by the media.