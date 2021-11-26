FC Barcelona reaches an agreement with Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona wants to be an active team in the transfer market. Despite the economic situation of the club, which forced, among other things, to get rid of Emerson Royal, Antoine Griezmann or not to renew Leo Messi, the blaugrana they want to reinforce an innocuous offensive line after the departure of the two top scorers.

And although Barça’s main objective in Manchester was to negotiate the incorporation of Raheem Sterling with Manchester City, another player has appeared on the scene. It is about Ferran Torres, a Spanish attacker who reached the Etihad the summer of 2020.

Agreement with the player

As pointed Mark, Barça and the player would have already reached an agreement with the representative last Tuesday. The current situation of FC Barcelona would allow Ferran Torres to have an important role in the squad, something that is to the liking of the footballer, who has not found so much continuity in England.

However, the most important part remains: reaching an agreement with Manchester City. The team trained by Pep Guardiola has no need to sell, neither with Sterling, who has 18 months left on his contract, nor with the Spanish international. The objective of the Catalan club is to take over the Valencian player this January, to face the second round of the season with more troops.