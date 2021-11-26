Fan shows what Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian would look like if they were men

A fan did some Kardashian Jenner makeovers with Faceapp, and the result is amazing!

The Kardashian Jenner clan, made up of Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney and Kim, is one of the most controversial, powerful and famous in Hollywood. Thanks to his reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family generated a millionaire fortune that over the years has been increasing.

Both the matriarch of the clan and her daughters have known how to handle their money and have invested it in large companies, such as Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Swin, Kendall + Kylie, Skims and KKW Beauty, which are already positioned as some of the most powerful within of the fashion and beauty market.

Because businesswomen are always on the cutting edge of fashion and adore the makeup world, they always look neat, sophisticated and elegant. But what would the artists look like if they were boys?

This is what Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian would look like if they were men

In his curiosity, a fan of the Kardashian Jenner sisters decided to use Faceapp to find out what Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian would look like if they were men.

An Instagram user was shocked with the transformation of the youngest of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, and did not hesitate to leave a comical comment on the publication:

“There is no question that I would date Kylie Jenner if she were a boy.” Check out all the transformations here!

