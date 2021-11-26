extra power and new cameras to conquer the mid-range

The OPPO Reno family is updated with two new models: this is the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro.

Not even half a year has passed since the arrival of the OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro, but the Chinese giant already has its new generation ready.

As usual, the new installment of the Reno family is made up of two different models, the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. Both terminals share several features, although each of them is destined for a different type of audience.

Terminals have been presented in China, where they will go on sale first. Later, they will make the leap to the rest of the regions of the planet as has happened in the past with the different generations of the Reno family.

OPPO Reno 7 Series, all the information

OPPO Reno 7 and OPPO Reno 7 Pro specs OPPO Reno 7 OPPO Reno 7 Pro Dimensions and weight 185 grams 180 grams Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

90 Hz refresh rate 6.55-inch AMOLED

Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

90 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max RAM 8/12 GB 8/12 GB OS ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB 256 GB Cameras Rear:

– 64 MP

– 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle

-2 MP Macro

Frontal:

– 32 MP Sony IMX709 Rear:

– 50 MP Sony IMX766

– 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Sony IMX355

-2 MP Macro

Frontal:

– 32 MP Sony IMX709 Battery 4,500 mAh

65W VOOC fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W VOOC fast charge Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6

Dual sim On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6

Dual sim

This new iteration of the Reno family is made up of two models even more similar to each other than in the previous generation. Above all, in relation to the physical aspect.

Both the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro have a aluminum and glass chassis that stands out for having some completely flat sides, in the style of the latest iPhone and the OPPO Reno 6 5G.

This flat format completely says goodbye to the curves that were present in the Reno 6 Pro. However, for lovers of curves there will continue to be a cheaper model, the OPPO Reno 7 SE, with a glass back with pronounced curvature on both sides of the panel. This model will also have a less powerful processor.

An interesting detail of the design of these devices is present on the back, around the camera module located in the upper left corner. And it is that OPPO has achieved relive the mythical notification LED through an illuminated strip that surrounds the cameras, and that allows you to see if there are unread notifications when the mobile is face down on a table, for example.

On the front, both devices display a flat AMOLED screen, 6.43 and 6.55 inches for the OPPO Reno 7 and 7 Pro respectively. The panel has a Full HD + resolution in both cases, with a refresh rate of 90 hertz.

Both models also have a perforated panel that houses the front camera for selfies 32 megapixel, located in the upper left corner of the panel.

At a technical level, the brand’s new terminals are positioned in the mid-high range of the telephone market, by equipping the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max in the case of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. Both models have configurations of 8 GB of RAM and storage versions of up to 256 GB.

Their batteries have the same capacity, of 4,500 mAh, and are compatible with 65W OPPO VOOC fast charge.

Photographic systems undergo the odd change with respect to the last generation. Now, we don’t have a 64 megapixel camera on the OPPO Reno 7 Pro, but the main sensor reduces its resolution to the 50 megapixels. It is a Sony IMX766 sensor, the same one that leads the photographic system of mobiles like the OnePlus 9 Pro.

For its part, the OPPO Reno 7 does maintain the 64-megapixel OmniVision sensor, added to an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The price of these new terminals starts from 2699 yuan For the 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage the OPPO Reno 7, which is equivalent to about 376 euros To the change.

For his part, OPPO Reno 7 Pro parts from 3,699 yuan, some 516 euros.

Finally, the OPPO Reno 7SE will cost 2199 yuan, some 296 euros according to the current change.

