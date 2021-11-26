Exatlón México: This is how Emilio’s FIGHT with the Pathfinders will be

The Exatlon Mexico has left a series of controversial athletes throughout its history and the fifth season has not been the exception, the most recent example is found in Emilio Rodriguez that will now star a fight with the Pathfinders.

Fans of one of the most popular sports programs in the country have taken more interest in the recent broadcasts, as Antonio Rosique He has also been criticized for his alleged favoritism and a couple of days ago he clarified that he is impartial with his position.

Related news

In addition, Zudikey Rodriguez joined the Guardians and will try to help the team with his experience, while the blues received Mariana khalil that could give you a lot of mental strength.

Photo: Instagram @zudikeyrodriguez

But the attention has been taken by Emilio Rodríguez and not precisely because of his athletic performance, but because of his bad attitude and crude statements.

What will Emilio Rodríguez’s fight with the Conquistadors be like?

In recent broadcasts, Emilio Rodríguez has demerited the sporting level of Ramiro Garza and Koke Guerrero.

“They (Koke ​​and Ramiro) do not compete, I think it is the only competition they have had in their life. One is a model, another is a cheerleader and with that you already know everything about a person, ”said Emilio.

And it seems that the gymnast does not regret his words, as he later said that some considered themselves athletes just for spending ‘two hours in the gym’.

Photo: Twitter @ExatlonMx

Ramiro found out about Emilio’s words and assured that he does not have the pants to say it up front, so everything indicates that the fights and the exchange of poisonous darts will be constant in the following weeks.

Who will be the sentenced of November 28 in the Exatlón?

According to information from the Cosmic Wizard channel, the Guardians will prevail in the battles for survival and will send three blue men to a series of decisive duels.

The source assures that, according to statistics, those involved would be Yusef Farah, Ramiro Garza and Jair Regalado.

Photo: Instagram @exatlonmx

DRM