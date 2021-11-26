Exatlón México: Spoilers reveal new DELETED in REAL TIME

The Exatlon Mexico is about to conclude its week 15 and the name of the possible one has already been leaked new deleted in real time, an outing that would not go down well with the blue team and Herald Sports we tell you all the details.

At the moment the Guardians have lost eight members, while six Conquerors they have been eliminated and two more have left due to injury. The arrival of reinforcements and some legends has improved the level of competition that, incidentally, did not have the expected rating at the beginning.

The last great athlete to reach the beaches of Dominican Republic it was Zudikey Rodriguez, Mexican sprinter who stood out with his participation in the second and fourth seasons, but who could not transcend for reasons unrelated to his sporting level.

Who is the new eliminated in real time from Exatlón México?

The men of both teams are at risk this week, but according to the Analista TV channel the Reds will impose and send three blues to the decisive duels for permanence.

Following the same source, the Conqueror in question has already been eliminated IN REAL TIME and although the name was not revealed, it is possible that, due to their poor performance and according to the statistics, they are involved Ramiro Garza, Jair Regalado and Yusef Farah.

Who will be the next Pathfinder booster?

According to the channel Todo es Viral, Mariana khalil He will reach the beaches of the Dominican Republic to reinforce the Pathfinders.

The athlete suffered a terrible accident when she was 6 years old: a gas leak in her home caused an explosion that burned a good part of her body and had a very difficult childhood, she told Radiogrupo.

However, she found refuge in sports and now does crossfit, in fact, she has represented Mexico abroad and is also a lawyer.

