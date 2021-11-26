Exatlón México: Spoilers reveal new DELETED in REAL TIME

The Exatlon Mexico is about to conclude its week 15 and the name of the possible one has already been leaked new deleted in real time, an outing that would not go down well with the blue team and Herald Sports we tell you all the details.

At the moment the Guardians have lost eight members, while six Conquerors they have been eliminated and two more have left due to injury. The arrival of reinforcements and some legends has improved the level of competition that, incidentally, did not have the expected rating at the beginning.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker