Eva Green will be Milady in ‘The Three Musketeers’. Meet the entire cast of the film

The actress will be joined by Vincent Cassel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Louis Garrel in this remake of the Dumas classic directed by Martin Bourboulon.





Eva green He already has a new film project on his hands. The actress of Penny dreadful and The Luminaires will play Milady on The Three Musketeers, the new version of the classic by Alexandre Dumas. Martin Bourboulon will be behind the scenes of this two-part project: The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady.

Green’s character is a spy for the Cardinal Richeleu and one of the main antagonists in history. In the first part of Dumas’s book, Milady’s mission is to seduce the Duke of Buckingham, the secret lover of Queen Anne of Austria.

As reported Variety, Green is not the only important name of the cast of the saga. Next to her will be François Civil In the role of D’Artagnan, Vincent Cassel in that of Athos, Pio Marmaï in that of Porthos, Romain duris in that of Aramis, Vicky krieps in the one of the queen anne of austria, Louis Garrel in the one of the rHey Louis XIII, Lyna khoudri in that of Constance Bonacieux and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in that of Duke of Buckingham.

This adaptation of the Dumas story will also introduce a new character. Hannibal, the first black musketeer in the history of France that will be based on the real history of Louis anniaba. Dimitri Rassam, producer of the project, has advanced that they will base the characters of both films on historical figures, just like Dumas did.

OTHER VERSIONS OF MUSKETEERS

Both on the big and on the small screen, the story of the French writer has been adapted on several occasions. One of the most recent is The Three Musketeers (2011), directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Orlando Bloom, Matthew Macfadyen, Milla Jovovich, Luke Evans and Logan Lerman.

From 2014 to 2016, the BBC created the series The Musketeers. The fiction, which consists of three seasons, stars Luke Pasqualino, Tom Burke, Santiago Cabrera and Howard Charles.

Other well-known versions in which the characters created by Dumas appear are The man in the iron mask (1998). Directed by Randall Wallace, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons, Gérard Depardieu and John Malkovich led the cast of the film.

In 1993 it was released The Three Musketeers. Behind the cameras was Stephen Herek, who had Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland and Chris O’Donnell as the protagonists. Is also The Three Musketeers, the 1948 version starring Gene Kelly.

