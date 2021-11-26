Eugenio Derbez will receive Crossover award from PRODU Awards

MEXICO CITY, November 26, 2021.- The actor and film director Eugenio Derbez will receive the Crossover award given to Latino talents who have triumphed in Hollywood, during the fifth edition of the PRODU Awards.

The PRODU Awards Gala will be held on December 1 and 2 via streaming. The also Mexican comedian and screenwriter, is awarded the recognition for conquering with “his professionalism, humor and wit one of the most demanding markets in the audiovisual industry: American cinema and television.”

Derbez has produced TV shows such as “Al Derecho y al Derbez”, “Derbez en tiempo”, “XHDRBZ” and “La familia P. Luche”.

Meanwhile, the films “The same moon” and “No refunds are accepted” made international eyes turn to his work. The invitations to be part of projects with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider did not wait for Derbez.

The PRODU Awards Gala will last 50 hours of live streaming in which awards will be given to 39 categories that celebrate the best of the Hispanic audiovisual industry. Then there will be a one-hour special on TV that will be broadcast on different channels in Latin America, the US and Spain.

The event will be hosted by the model Valeria Mazza, Boris Izaguirre and Alan Tacher, and will have as special guests via streaming more than 300 people, highlighting talents such as Salvador Parra, Mau Nieto, Danilo Carrera and Carla Medina, in addition to the nominated talents.

PRODU was founded in Miami, Florida, in 1989 and the awards are awarded by 400 professional television juries, who seek to recognize excellence in Ibero-American production.