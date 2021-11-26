Eternals screenwriter confirms final character death

If you haven’t seen yet Eternals perhaps the concept “death of a character” sounds like the alarm that it is a text that you should not read. But if the spoilers They are little thing for you, then you should know that in the film there are several important deaths, one of which has kept fans in doubt about its true meaning and veracity.

And it is that one of the reasons why comics have remained so valid for many years is that their concepts of the multiverse, the fantasy of their universes and the multiple resets of their stories mean little to the concept of death. In the comics, any character is inclined to return, despite having made the reader suffer with his departure.

However, it seems that for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, death must be something more meaningful than a simple way of making the viewer cry. For proof are Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, both protagonists of the ultimate sacrifice that results in the salvation of the universe and humanity on Earth.

On Eternals, director Chloe Zhao and screenwriters Kaz Firpo, Ryan Firpo and Patrick Burleigh, did not skimp on proving that even the children of celestials are finite. At the end of the film Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, conflicted by everything that happened, soars the skies to leave the Earth into space and fly directly into the Sun.

While for many it was not clear if it was a form of self-exile or a suicidal act, now screenwriter Kaz Firpo has confirmed that the character is definitely dead and that we should not wait for his return.

What is the melting point of an Eternal? How long does it take to literally melt an Eternal robot? ” joked Firpo. For what it’s worth… yes, it was always like that. He can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, and he realizes it. “

In the movie Ikaris is responsible for the death of Ajak (Salma Hayek) the leader of all of them, when she warns him that she is not willing to have the Earth destroyed by the birth of a Celestial. Still loyal to the mandates of her creator, the celestial Arishem, Ikaris believes that murdering her and standing up to her fellow Eternals is the right path.

However, he fails in his mission especially when he fails to assassinate Sersi (Gemma Chan), his great love, who convinces him at the last minute that humanity and the planet that shelters it deserve to be saved. When he cannot reconcile the fact of having failed in the mission for which he was created, and between having disappointed his family, his solution is to stop his own life.

I don’t think Ikaris even thinks he’s wrong. I think he just regrets a lot. He is very sorry. I think he regrets the way he lived his entire life on this planet, and that is a great burden, ”continued Firpo. “So really, that act is basically saying, ‘I made a mistake, but I can’t face my family and I can’t go on living.’ It started out as an exile that I think, over the course of filming, really turned into something that needed to be final. It really is a time to say, ‘It’s a sacrifice.’ It’s like saying, ‘I can’t serve the Eternals. If I cannot serve the Celestials, and I cannot be with my family, then I choose this third option ‘, which – for him – really is oblivion. So yes, he is dead.

The Ikaris tragedy means that it is unlikely that we will see actor Richard Madden back in the MCU. To date no character who has departed in this universe has been seen again, with the exception of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in his multiversal series; or the prequel to Natasha Romanoff with Scarlett Johansson; or Grott’s rebirth in a new, younger way of life; Or maybe… we should hope.

Eternals it is still in Mexican movie theaters.